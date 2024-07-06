Harriet Dart exits Wimbledon after letting lead slip against Xinyu Wang

Britain's Harriet Dart covers her face with a towel during a break against China's Wang Xinyu. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Harriet Dart will have to keep waiting to achieve her 2024 goal of reaching the second week of a grand slam. She lost her match to Xinyu Wang 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 despite looking the more confident player for much of it.

The 27-year-old will know that she was beaten by her emotions as much as her opponent. She was 3-0 up in the third set, before lost the next six games in a row. Having given away her two-break lead, she lost her following service point and hit the ball into the ground – then double faulted the next. A shot into the net made her double over in agony. Heading back to her chair sets, she smacked her bag with her racket.

Related: Cameron Norrie’s Wimbledon run ended by Zverev after marathon tie-break

For much of the match, it looked like Dart had a real chance at a place in the fourth round. She looked far more fluid and assertive here than she had against Katie Boulter two days ago. That nerve-shredding three-setter hadn’t brought the best out of either player but here Dart smeared buttery smooth backhands across the court, one passing Wang’s racket with such insouciance you could swear you heard it chuckle on the way.

On Court No 2 it was blustery from Dart’s first aborted ball toss and both players initially struggled to find the baseline. A couple of mis-hits off Wang’s racket threatened to take down nearby satellites. Dart defended one break point in the opening game and lost the next to a wide forehand. But she broke Wang’s next two service games to go 3-1 up and a superb winner from the back of the court suggested she was hitting her rhythm before the day’s mercurial weather interrupted play in the middle of the first set.

Spits of rain had immediately given way to sunshine so bright that for a while the spectators kept their seats, optimistically slapping on sunglasses and factor 50. In the end, the vast grey cloud that had swung over from No 1 Court kept the players in the locker room for over an hour. On their resumption, Wang took her second chance to break back, after a game that had lasted over 20 minutes even without the delay, but Dart quickly regained the momentum she had had before the break to take the first set 6-2.

By halfway through the second set, with a break apiece, Wang had woken up. At 3-3 she took Dart to deuce on her own service and turned the game into an all-out wrestle. When Dart finally unleashed a powerful sequence of ground strokes to hold on she clenched her fist with relief.

Dart had known to expect a hard-fought match against a 22-year-old who had beaten the fifth seed Jessica Pegula to get here, and it proved increasingly so as it progressed. The tension ratcheted as Wang increasingly tested Dart’s slow second serve and leading at 5-4, Dart muffed a must-make volley at deuce. Unforced errors cost her the next game and after a fierce final tussle for the second set she was forced into the decider.

She came out firing in the third set, spearing sumptuous groundstrokes to both sides of the court and taking the first three games. But at 30-15 in the fourth another slow second serve allowed Wang to put the pressure back on, and Dart resisted two break points before sending a sure winner straight into the net.

More aborted tosses, a failed challenge, and a mis-hit backhand gave Wang her pass back into the set and from there it slipped away from Dart like an eel in jelly. After given away a two-point lead on Wang’s serve, she put her hand on her visor and held it over her eyes. This time there were no tears – but there was no victory, either.