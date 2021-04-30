Harpreet Brar Packs Off Virat, AB, Maxwell as PBKS Stun Bangalore

A magical outing for Punjab spinner Harpreet Brar as he picked the big wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to help Punjab Kings close a 34-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night.

Chasing Punjab’s 179/5, Bangalore looked on target after 10 overs with their score at 62/1 with Virat and Rajat Patidar at the crease. But within two deliveries, Brar changed the script of the match as he sent back not just the RCB captain but also the in-form AB de Villiers.

From 62/1 in 10 overs, RCB were down to 62/3 one over later.

Virat Kohli reacts after losing his wicket to Harpreet Brar in match 26 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021.
AB de Villiers was Brar’s next victim, out just two overs later caught on a 9 ball 3.

RCB never really recovered from the fall of the three big wickets and Ravi Bishnoi ensured they would not chance a comeback, sending back Shahbaz Ahmed and Daniel Sams in the 16th over. The young spinner was vying for a hat-trick but Harshal Patel denied him that break as RCB were reduced to 96/7 after 16 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings celebrates after taking the wicket of Daniel Sams of Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Earlier in the day, PBKS skipper K.L. Rahul's unbeaten 91 (57 balls, 7x4s, 5x6s) helped the team make 179/5 in 20 overs.

Rahul's onslaught helped PBKS realise 40 runs in the last two overs of Harshal Patel after they were struggling to reach a competitive total.

The Punjab franchise had lost opener Prabhsimran Singh (7) early before Chris Gayle (46 off 24 balls) and Rahul took charge. Gayle's knock comprised six fours and two sixes and took the team score to 99 in the 11th over. After Gayle's dismissal that left the team at 99 for two, PBKS lost three more wickets quickly which set them back and threatened to restrict them to under 150.

However, Rahul and newcomer Harpreet Brar (25 not out in 17 deliveries) added unbeaten 61 for the sixth wicket that took PBKS to their eventual score. Brar hit two sixes off Patel.

For RCB, New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson took two for 32 while left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took one wicket for 11 runs.

Seam bowler Daniel Sams took one for 24.

