Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross

·3 min read
Archaeologist examining a garnet
The garnet is the first part of a medieval silver cross to be revealed by archaeologists

A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site.

It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered.

The Museum of London Archaeology (Mola) said items, including jewellery, were "once in a lifetime" finds.

The cross has been recovered, but is still encased in earth.

Last month, archaeologists revealed they had found a gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD, the Anglo-Saxon period, which they described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain.

It consisted of at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones.

Mola has named the findings the "Harpole Treasure".

The burial also contained two decorated pots and a shallow copper dish.

X-rays made of blocks of soil lifted from the grave revealed an elaborately decorated cross, featuring depictions of human faces cast in silver.

The large and ornate piece has led Mola conservators to believe the woman may have been an early Christian leader.

Speaking about the findings, Paul Thompson, Mola project manager, said: "Suddenly we had a rubbish pit that turned into a burial beyond burials.

"It's a once in a lifetime experience to be working on something like this."

While X-rays revealed the shape of a cross, it could be some time before the entire item can be seen, due to the slow, delicate process of removing all the earth from it.

X-ray of a cross found in Northamptonshire
Part of the X-ray of the cross shows the central garnet

A Mola spokeswoman said: "We haven't excavated it from its block yet, so there are lots of questions we can't answer. All we really know is the shape and that it is big and contains silver."

Based on the X-rays taken several months ago, archaeologists knew it had a garnet at its centre.

"The central garnet is the first part of the cross we've reached," she said.

X-ray image of a cross
The size of the unearthed cross can be seen in this full X-ray image

Documenting the garnet find on Facebook, Mola wrote: "This size cross in this kind of burial is unique and makes us think the grave may have belonged to an early Christian leader.

"We can't wait to see what else there is to find."

Harpole burial reconstruction
An artist's impression shows what the grave of the high-status woman may have looked like

A skeleton found within the burial had fully decomposed leaving only tiny fragments of tooth enamel.

However, the grave finds suggested it was of a very devout high-status woman such as an abbess, royalty, or perhaps both, archaeologists said.

They added: "The combination of the incredible necklace and other grave goods means this is one of the most spectacular female early medieval burials ever discovered in the UK."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Latest Stories

  • Tyre Nichols: What is the 'Scorpion' unit of Memphis police?

    The special police squad unit focuses on violent crime, but critics say it has a reputation for brutality.

  • Hagerty introduces tree-planting carbon offsets for classic car owners

    Hagerty collector vehicle insurer introduces a carbon offset program to let people pay to plant trees to offset carbon emissions from driving.

  • GM, Ford must convince investors they can profit as prices fall

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are expected to report strong profits for 2022 next week, powered by premium-priced pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). Now, the Detroit rivals must convince investors that last year's profit formula can keep working when costs for EV batteries are rising, high interest rates are cutting consumer purchasing power, and Tesla Inc is slashing prices. Already there are signs the Detroit automakers are scaling back spending to offset competitive and economic pressure.

  • Memphis police disbands unit linked to fatal beating

    STORY: Protesters in Memphis, Tennessee, demanding an end to police violence against Black people, hailed what they saw as a small victory on Saturday. News had just emerged that authorities were disbanding the specialized police unit linked to at least some of the officers involved in the fatal beating of Black motorist Tyre Nichols. In a statement, the Memphis police said it had “permanently deactivated” the SCORPION unit, after the police chief spoke with members of Nichols' family, community leaders and other officers. Video recordings released on Friday showed the January 7 attack. The 29-year-old could be heard repeatedly calling for his mom, as the officers, who are also Black, are seen repeatedly assaulting him in his mother's neighborhood after a traffic stop. Nichols died of his injuries three days later. The five officers were charged on Thursday with murder and assault, among other crimes. They’ve all been dismissed from the department. The disbanding of the SCORPION unit, which focuses on street crime, came as protests continued across U.S. cities on Saturday, sparked by the harrowing video of the attack. “As a mother with a 29-year-old, that hits hard for me. And I'm trying so hard not to cry. But it's hard because I have a 29-year-old and to hear a 29-year-old call for his mama.” “It's not right. It's supposed to be a system that protects us, that provides safety for us. But instead it's killing us, murdering us, innocent lives who just began their adulthood.” On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden, who has lived through two of his children’s deaths, made an effort to console Nichols’ parents over the phone. “Mom, dad, if I can give you a piece of advice.” “Yes, sir.” “It's really rough. Don't be afraid to ask for help."Tyre Nichols, the father of a 4-year-old, has become the latest face of a U.S. racial justice movement, galvanized by the 2020 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis officers. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who was with Nichols’ parents during the call, urged Biden to get a police reform bill named for Floyd passed through the next Congress.

  • ‘Fantastic discovery’ leads archaeologist to 11,000-year-old human remains in Britain

    At least eight other prehistoric humans were buried in the cave.

  • Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Romantic Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas’s Matching Tattoos

    Get someone who loves you like Nick loves Priyanka.

  • Tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia triggers search

    PERTH, Australia (AP) — Authorities in Western Australia were searching for a tiny but potentially deadly radioactive capsule that got lost while being transported on a truck from a mine to a depot in the city of Perth, officials said Saturday. Emergency services said they were hampered by a lack of equipment and have called on the Commonwealth and other states to provide assistance. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has deployed teams with handheld radiation detection devices and me

  • New US childhood obesity guidelines criticised by families

    Some families worry that new guidelines from US paediatricians prioritise surgery and intensive therapy.

  • 4,300-Year-Old Mummy Covered in Gold Is Among the Dazzling Discoveries Made at Egyptian Site

    "This mummy may be the oldest and most complete mummy found in Egypt to date," an archeologist said of the remains of a man named Heka-shepes

  • Dave's Hot Chicken eyes growth, undeterred by competitors Chick-fil-A & Raising Cane's

    Dave's Hot Chicken Co-Founder Arman Oganesyan said his pop-up tent turned national food chain is focused entirely on its food and its customers, allowing it to stand out among its mega competitors.

  • Housing market: Jason Oppenheim warns of an 'armageddon' in the real estate industry

    The real estate industry faces imminent peril, says star broker Jason Oppenheim.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T