Harper's 11 late points gets Auburn past Murray State 81-77

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) -- Needing someone to step up and hit big shots in a close game, Jared Harper accepted the challenge for Auburn.

The sophomore guard scored 11 of his 17 points in the final four minutes to help push the Tigers past Murray State 81-77 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory.

Trailing by a point, Harper hit three 3-pointers and added two free throws during a 13-4 run to pull away from the Racers. Auburn (10-1) finished 12 of 27 from behind the arc.

''It was anybody's game,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ''Jared Harper just stepped up late and made some shots.''

Auburn welcomed Harper's lift after having to play down the stretch with a depleted lineup.

Junior Horace Spencer was called for a flagrant-2 foul in the first half. Sophomore Anfernee McLemore left the game late with what Pearl described as a possible concussion.

''I was out there with a freshman in Chuma Okeke and four guards, and managed to find a way,'' Pearl added. ''A great character win for our program.''

Desean Murray led the Southeastern Conference Tigers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Harper made 4 of 6 from long range and all five free throws. Mustapha Heron added 16 points and Bryce Brown 15.

The Tigers' perimeter shooting helped them finish 42 percent (27 of 64) from the field.

Terrell Miller Jr. had 24 points and 15 rebounds for Murray State (7-3). Jonathan Stark had 21 points, while Jalen Dupree and Leroy ''Shaq'' Buchanan each had 10 points. The Racers shot just 38 percent.

''I thought our guys really competed at a high level for 40 minutes,'' Racers head coach Matt McMahon said. ''I was really proud of our fight there. At the end of the game it was a tie game, you just have to tip your cap to Harper. Those were some incredible shots, I don't know what we could've done differently.''