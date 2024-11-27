Harper scores career-high 36 points, Rutgers beats Notre Dame 85-84 in OT at Players Era Festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Harper scored a career-high 36 points and Rutgers held off Notre Dame for an 85-84 overtime victory on Tuesday night in the Players Era Festival.

Rutgers jumped out to an 81-75 lead with 50 seconds left in overtime before Notre Dame's Matt Allocco hit three straight 3-pointers within 30 seconds, the last a step-back contested 3, that tied it 84-all with 12.4 seconds to go.

But on the ensuing possession, Cole Certa fouled Harper, sending him to the line with 11 seconds remaining. Harper made the second of two free throws, and following a Notre Dame timeout with 3.9 seconds left, Allocco's 3-point attempt from deep rimmed out at the buzzer.

Rutgers made 9 of 12 free throws in overtime. Harper scored eight points and was 6 of 8 from the line.

In the closing seconds of regulation, Allocco shot a contested 3-pointer that rimmed in with 8.4 seconds left to tie it 69-all. Harper dribbled the floor on the final possession, but his 3-point attempt was off to force the extra period.

Harper shot 12 of 22 overall and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line. Jordan Derkack added 16 points for Rutgers (5-1). Ace Bailey and Jeremiah Williams chipped in 10 points apiece.

Allocco made six 3-pointers and had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Notre Dame (4-2). Braeden Shrewsberry scored 12 points in the first half and finished with 16 for the Irish. Tae Davis added 15 points.

Williams scored five points and Derkack added a dunk during a 9-0 surge to give Rutgers a 65-62 lead with 3:44 left in regulation. The Scarlet Knights held the lead until Allocco tied it late.

Rutgers closed the first half on a 19-10 surge to cut the deficit to 35-34 at the break. Harper scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-9 shooting. Shrewsberry made three 3s and scored 12 points to pace the Irish.

In the second round of the tournament, Rutgers plays No. 9 Alabama and Notre Dame faces No. 6 Houston.

