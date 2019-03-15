Harper leaves game after being hit by pitch in Phillies win over Jays

CLEARWATER, Fla. — New Phillies star Bryce Harper left Philadelphia's 3-2 spring training win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday after being hit by a pitch in the right ankle.

Many in the crowd at Spectrum Field gasped when Harper was struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton.

Harper stayed on the ground for a few moments, was checked by a trainer and limped off and out of the game in the sixth inning.

"I was amped up, it's the first time I ever faced him and I wanted my stuff to be good," Thornton said.

"It just slipped," he added. "It's not like I ever try to hit anybody .. I didn't do it on purpose, that's pretty much all I've got to say."

Initial X-rays were negative, the team said. Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays.

"Bryce has a right foot contusion," Kapler said after a 3-2 win over Toronto. "Right now we don't have reason for major concern, but obviously we want to go inside and take a look first."

"Certainly extra scary given where we are in camp," he said. "We're confident and we understand we have a good club on the field and we're confident that Bryce is going to be all right."

Recently signed to a record US$330 million, 13-year contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition for Philadelphia. The slugging outfielder is 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances.

Harper had hoped to play three straight games starting Friday.

"I think it's a little premature to speculate on lost at-bats or anything like that," Kapler said. "First and foremost, we probably have to get inside and meet with our medical team and discuss it. But again, not overly concerned right now."

The Phillies (11-8) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth off Jays reliever John Axford to pick up the win. Axford walked in the winning run after surrendering an RBI double to Nick Williams and then loading the bases.

Jean Segura drove in Philadelphia's other run with an RBI single in the bottom of the third.

Freddy Galvis and Kevin Pillar hit solo home runs for Toronto (9-9).

The Blue Jays play a pair of split-squad games against Baltimore and the New York Yankees on Saturday.

— With files from The Canadian Press

The Associated Press