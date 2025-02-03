Harper leads Howard against South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-12, 3-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (8-13, 3-1 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays South Carolina State after Blake Harper scored 35 points in Howard's 80-79 overtime loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Bison are 6-4 on their home court. Howard gives up 80.3 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Howard averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Howard allows.

The Bison and Bulldogs match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

Drayton Jones is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 79.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

