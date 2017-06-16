Harper hits hard home run, propels Nationals over Mets 8-3

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman (11) rounds third base on his way home to score on a triple by Daniel Murphy against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Bryce Harper hit a home run so hard that it twice sailed over the head of Mets right fielder Jay Bruce, propelling Gio Gonzalez and the Washington Nationals past New York 8-3 Thursday night.

Harper lined a solo drive in the first inning that sailed about a dozen rows deep into the seats. The ball ricocheted out of the stands in a hurry and Bruce couldn't catch the rebound, the carom flying far onto the grass.

Harper's 17th home run left the bat at 116.3 mph, his hardest-hit ball since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

Daniel Murphy added three more hits against his former team and Michael A. Taylor hit the Nationals league-leading 100th home run to cap a five-run fifth. Manager Dusty Baker won on his 68th birthday, while Gio Gonzalez improved to 10-1 at Citi Field.