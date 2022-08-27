Harper drives in 2 in return to lineup, Phils beat Pirates

  • Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a two-run single against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    1/9

    Pirates Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a two-run single against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    2/9

    Pirates Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, left, and Bryson Stott celebrate after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/9

    Pirates Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, left, and Bryson Stott celebrate after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto throws to first after fielding a bunt out by Pittsburgh Pirates' Greg Allen during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    4/9

    Pirates Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto throws to first after fielding a bunt out by Pittsburgh Pirates' Greg Allen during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds hits a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Bailey Falter during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    5/9

    Pirates Phillies Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds hits a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Bailey Falter during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel follows through after hitting a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    6/9

    Pirates Phillies Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel follows through after hitting a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Phillies' Connor Brogdon pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    7/9

    Pirates Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Connor Brogdon pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins tosses his bat after hitting a fly out against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Zach Thompson during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    8/9

    Pirates Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins tosses his bat after hitting a fly out against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Zach Thompson during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson adjusts his hat after giving up a run-scoring single to Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    9/9

    Pirates Phillies Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson adjusts his hat after giving up a run-scoring single to Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a two-run single against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, left, and Bryson Stott celebrate after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto throws to first after fielding a bunt out by Pittsburgh Pirates' Greg Allen during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds hits a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Bailey Falter during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel follows through after hitting a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Connor Brogdon pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins tosses his bat after hitting a fly out against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Zach Thompson during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson adjusts his hat after giving up a run-scoring single to Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AARON BRACY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Pirates
    Pittsburgh Pirates
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bryce Harper
    Bryce Harper
    American professional baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brad Hand
    Brad Hand
    Baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run single in his first at-bat after a 52-game absence due to a broken left thumb, helping the streaking Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Harper grounded out twice and lined out sharply in his three other at-bats in his first action since being hit on the hand by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25. The reigning NL MVP batted cleanup as the designated hitter and helped the Phillies win their fifth straight game.

Philadelphia, which went 32-20 without Harper, began play in second place in the NL wild-card race.

Rhys Hoskins singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds, Ben Gamel and Rodolfo Castro homered for the Pirates, who have lost six straight and 12 of 14. Pittsburgh dropped to 47-78.

Harper jogged out for warmups to loud cheers and “Let’s Go Harper!” chants 25 minutes before first pitch. The ovation from the announced crowd of 30,546 was deafening when Harper was introduced 20 minutes later. The cheers grew even louder, accompanied by a standing ovation and “M-V-P!” chants, when he stepped to the plate with no outs and the bases loaded in the first.

With a 2-2 count against Bryse Wilson (2-8), Harper lined a hard two-run single into right field.

Harper went 5 for 8 with two homers, two doubles and six RBIs in a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Phillies had planned to keep Harper in Triple-A through Saturday, but his return to the big leagues was moved up after his walk-off double for the IronPigs on Wednesday night.

The fans weren’t the only ones happy to see Harper back in Philadelphia. His wife, Kayla, posted a photo on social media of her seated at Citizens Bank Park wearing a shirt with multiple images of Harper on it. She captioned the post, “wearing my heart on my sleeve.”

Phillies starter Bailey Falter (2-3), filling in for injured right-hander Zack Wheeler, gave up three runs on five hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Brad Hand pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

Harper’s two-run single was part of Philadelphia’s four-run first that was helped by second baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ throwing error on Kyle Schwarber’s grounder to lead off the game. After Harper's hit, J.T. Realmuto’s grounder and Nick Castellanos’ single scored two more runs.

Wilson didn’t return after the first after allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits.

Philadelphia went up 6-0 in the second on Hoskins’ RBI single, and he later scored in the frame when shortstop Newman mishandled Realmuto’s grounder.

Newman’s two-run homer in the fourth and solo shots by Castro in the fifth and Gamel in the seventh, both leading off the innings, pulled Pittsburgh within 6-4 before Bryson Stott's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

FANS IN THE STANDS

With Harper back, the Phillies drew about 10,000 more fans than they averaged in their four-game home sweep of the Reds this week. They averaged 21,227 during that series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Rookie RHP Colin Holderman was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder soreness after giving up five runs on three hits without getting an out in his last start on Wednesday. RHP Yohan Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Holderman’s place.

Phillies: CF Brandon Marsh (sprained right ankle) made his second rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday night. Marsh, who was injured on Aug. 16, could return to Philadelphia’s lineup on Saturday. ... Wheeler is expected to miss two starts with right forearm tendinitis.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Tyler Beede (1-3, 4.13) opposes Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30) on Saturday night in the second contest of the three-game set.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Coyotes' new makeshift home rink named Mullett Arena

    The Arizona Coyotes' new home has been given a unique name, quite fitting for the situation the franchise finds itself in.

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within 'You Can Play'

    A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.

  • How rumoured Blue Jays targets have performed since the trade deadline

    The Blue Jays missed out on these nine players at the trade deadline. Here's how those rumoured targets have fared over the past three weeks.