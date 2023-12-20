Harper Beckham Looks All Grown Up in ‘Twinning’ TikTok with 'Sis' Nicola Peltz Beckham: Watch!

The two wore matching pink outfits while they danced around and did their makeup in a new TikTok

Nicola Peltz Beckham/TikTok Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham love their sisterly bonding time.

Nicola, 28, shared a sweet "twinning" video of the sisters-in-law on TikTok on Tuesday where the duo danced around in complementary pink outfits, put makeup on and showed off their close bond. She captioned the video, "twinning with baby sis."

In the video, Harper — whose parents are David and Victoria Beckham — wore a light pink dress that matched Nicola's light pink skirt. Nicola topped her skirt with a contrasting black shirt and they passed a pair of sunglasses back and forth as they shimmied to Coi Leray's "Twinnem."

Nicola, who is married to Harper's big brother Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, loves her big sister moments with the preteen. She showed off another sweet moment with the youngest Beckham backstage at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in October.

“Such a beautiful show with my baby sis 🤍🤍🤍 congratulations @victoriabeckham,” Nicola wrote in the caption of the cute snap.

The image showed Nicola and Harper, 12, leaning towards each other while standing in front of a mirror backstage at the show, which took place in the former townhouse of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfel in the French capital.

Nicola sported a black bralet, gray pencil skirt and fishnet stockings in the image while Harper looked chic in a long cream dress. Nicola's mother-in-law, fashion designer Victoria, 49, commented, "Love this look on you!! U look incredible!!! Kisses xxxx."

The two of them also posted a quick TikTok back in October during a sleepover where they were doing face masks together in their pajamas. Nicola captioned the cute video, "sleepovers with my little sis are the best everrrr." Many of the comments on her post praised her for taking Harper under her wing and couldn't stop gushing over how sweet the two of them are.

Nicola also wished Harper a happy 12th birthday over the summer on Instagram with a collection of cute photos of them together. Alongside the carousel of sweet moments, which included a snap of them with matching temporary tattoos, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7 💖 you are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life 💖 I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??)."

