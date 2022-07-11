Harper Beckham Fixes Brother Brooklyn's Wedding Suit, Poses with Eva Longoria in 11th Birthday Tribute Pics

Beckhams Share Snaps of Birthday Girl Harper with Taylor Swift, Eva Longoria and Helping Brooklyn at Wedding. https://www.instagram.com/victoriabeckham/

The Beckhams are showering their youngest family member with a lot of love!

In honor of Harper Seven's 11th birthday on Sunday, Victoria Beckham shared news photos of her daughter, dressed casually in a couple of snaps and standing out in a colorful dress in others.

"Happy 11th Birthday to our little everything!!" she wrote in the Instagram caption. "The sweetest kindest most beautiful soul we could ever wish for 💕💕 we all love you so much!"

In addition to Harper, Victoria and David share sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.

The fashion designer also shared images on her Instagram Stories. The fashion designer showed that her little girl is taking after her as she posted a sweet picture of Harper adjusting a bowtie worn by her big brother Brooklyn, 23, on his wedding day in April.

Cruz Beckham, 17 — the third child of Victoria, 48, and David Beckham— also posted pictures of Harper, including one that features the little girl sitting next to Taylor Swift while the two sweetly posed for the camera.

"Happy birthday Harper I love you so much and can't believe you are sooo old now xx love ya," he captioned the post.

Sharing the post via her Instagram Story, Victoria quipped, "Birthday girl Harper Seven! (Not Taylor Swift! 😂" before adding, "Love you Cruzie!!"

Harper's second eldest brother Romeo, 19, penned a tribute to his little sister on Instagram and shared photographs of the pair enjoying water sports and Harper cuddling a puppy.

"Happy 11th birthday harper seven, I love u so much and can't wait to see you soon!! ♥️♥️" he wrote in the caption.

Harper's godmother, Eva Longoria also posted a cute birthday tribute.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful goddaughter Harper!!" the actress wrote in the caption. "We love you and wish you an amazing year filled with laughter and love! 💕💕💕"

Harper's dad David, 47, shared a celebratory post of his own on Sunday. The soccer legend posted a throwback video of Harper adorably chanting his name while she drank from a bottle.

"Happy Birthday to my Pretty Lady ❤️," he captioned the Instagram post. "11 years old today I can't believe it ❤️ You are the most beautiful little girl with the biggest Heart ❤️"

"We love you so so so much . Love Daddy ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham ❤️," David added.

During an interview with Vogue Australia earlier this week, the former Spice Girls member opened up about her experience parenting Harper.

As she discussed how body shaming has erupted on social media, Victoria expressed her concern about how that might impact her daughter one day.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she said at the time.

She noted that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

In the chat, the mom of four also shared that Harper is more conservative in comparison to her own fashion tastes from her Spice Girls days.

"She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls, and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,' " Victoria said.

"Then David piped up and said, 'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.' And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."