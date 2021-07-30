Harper Beckham, 10, Wears Dress from Mom Victoria's Fashion Line in Sweet Photo with 'Daddy' David

Harper Beckham; Victoria Beckham

Like mother, like daughter!

Harper Seven has found some fashion inspiration from mom Victoria Beckham. On Friday, Victoria, 47, shared an adorable picture on Instagram of her youngest child, 10-year-old daughter Harper, smiling alongside David Beckham.

"Harper and daddy (with a major tan going on!!) 💕 x kisses," Victoria captioned the photo of the father-daughter duo.

In the snapshot, the pair's daughter is seen wearing what appears to be a Woven Silk Jersey Lace Cami Dress from Victoria's eponymous fashion line. The purple and black dress originally retailed for $2,350 on Moda Operandi, before it was reduced to a price of $1,410, later selling out.

In an Instagram post from May, Victoria was photographed wearing the same dress as she promoted her beauty line's Matte Bronzing Brick.

Earlier this month, Harper rang in her 10th birthday with a special tribute from both David, 46, and Victoria.

"Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything 💕we love you so so much x Can't believe you are 10 years old today!! 😇 x," wrote Victoria while sharing a throwback video.

David, meanwhile, captioned an old father-daughter photo, "Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady ❤️ to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile ❤️ we love you so much big girl ❤️ please stop growing .. Love you #HarperSeven ❤️."

Harper's older brothers also celebrated a decade of having her as a little sister. Brooklyn Beckham, 22, posted a gallery of photos featuring his sister and his fiancée Nicola Peltz, writing, "Happy 10th birthday to the best little sister in the world! You are the cutest I love you so much Harper! ❤️"

Romeo Beckham, 18, shared a smiley photo of himself and Harper, saying in the caption, "Happy 10th birthday to this lil legend ♥️ I love u so much :) xx have a lovely day 🖤," as 16-year-old Cruz Beckham wrote, "Happy 10th birthday Harper I love ya ❤️" alongside a trio of throwbacks.