Harpenden boy learnt from Stephen Graham in new drama

Henry Meredith described Stephen Graham as "a really nice guy"

A 12-year-old boy said he learnt a lot from award winning actor Stephen Graham while working together on a new drama.

Henry Meredith, from Harpenden, Hertfordshire, plays the 50-year-old actor's son Nathan in Boiling Point, a TV sequel to a 2021 film.

"He said less is more, which really helped, so adding dramatic pauses and more awkwardness which is vital to our relationship," said the young actor.

The actor said he learnt new skills working on the new BBC One drama.

Stephen Graham reprises his role as Andy Graham in the new drama

"He's Andy's son, he's more distant from him at first but as the show goes on he becomes less distant and more connected," he said, describing his character Nathan.

In one scene the two actors had to improvise making a pizza which Henry said "was really fun because I had never done something like that before"

The young actor said at first he struggled with improvisation until Mr Graham advised him to draw on his own life for inspiration.

"I found that really helpful because improvisation isn't about acting like the character as much as it is acting as yourself."

Stephen Graham reprises his role as Andy Jones in Boiling Point

Boiling Point, a new four-part drama, picks up eight months after where the film of the same name finished.

When it was first released as a film in 2021, Boiling Point was met with huge critical acclaim and was nominated multiple awards including four BAFTA nominations.

Mr Graham, who received a BAFTA acting nomination for the film, serves as an executive producer on the show which was filmed in early 2023 in Manchester.

Henry filmed his scenes over the course of four days.

Henry Meredith has appeared in 11 episodes of The Great alongside Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning

The 12-year-old actor, who has also worked on TV series The Great, said he is now going to focus on his school work but has big ambitions for the future.

"Some people say, and I don't agree, that I look like a young Daniel Craig," he said, explaining why he wants to play James Bond.

The "huge marvel geek" said he would also like to play Spider-Man.

"When I'm working it always feels so much fun and being able to play different people... it's brilliant," he said, explaining why he enjoys acting.

Boiling Point started on BBC One on Sunday with all episode now available on BBC Iplayer

