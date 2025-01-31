Harold Woods scores 16 to lead Northeastern over Hampton 78-69

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Harold Woods had 16 points to help Northeastern defeat Hampton 78-69 on Thursday night.

Woods also grabbed six rebounds for the Huskies (12-10, 4-5 Coastal Athletic Association). LA Pratt totaled 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. JB Frankel added 11 points and six rebounds.

The Pirates (10-12, 3-7) were led by George Beale with 19 points and two steals. Tyler Rice added 11 points and Wayne Bristol Jr. scored nine.

Northeastern took the lead with 19:09 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Woods led the team with 11 points to help put them ahead 44-25 at the break.

