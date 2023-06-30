Harold Elletson, Lancashire squire, Slavophile businessman, sometime MP and alleged spy – obituary

Harold Elletson

Harold Elletson, who has died aged 62, was a Lancashire squire with international business interests whose five years as Conservative MP for Blackpool North are remembered mainly for his abilities as a prankster; his colourful life obscured a deep interest in the Soviet Union which gave credibility to claims that he was working for MI6.

Elletson wanted Britain to join the Euro, and publicly backed the Serbs in Bosnia, attacking Margaret Thatcher’s calls for bombing raids on them as “beneath contempt”. His “fact-finding” visits to the Balkans led The Observer to “out” him as a spy.

Defeated in 1997, he defected to the Liberal Democrats, briefly returned, then co-founded a “Northern Party” which flopped. By 2019, his sympathies were with Labour.

The tall, gangling Elletson – Squire of Preesall and custodian of the 14th-century Parrox Hall, Over Wyre – saw no contradiction between his father having sold a nearby estate just before his birth to ICI (whose predecessors had excavated salt beneath it) and his own leading the local campaign against fracking and the storage of gas in the caverns. Recently, he had chaired a campaign to halt plans for a quarry at Preesall.

Parrox Hall in a 19th century photograph - Alamy

His father – a dabbler, who published a readable history of Chequers – established the Parrox Hall Preservation Trust to maintain the Hall and its environs. Parrox Hall remains a “lived in” home, one bed dating back to the 15th century, and Elletson’s interest in herbal remedies led him to grow many varieties in the garden.

Elletson stepped up the conservation work, aiming to fund it from greater public access and special events. One – a naturist camp, in 2009 – was cancelled for lack of bookings, but not before the Daily Record had reported: “A nude disco is to be held in the grounds of 14th-century Parrox Hall in Knott End-on-Sea, Lancashire, after the owner, Old Etonian and ex-Tory MP Harold Elletson, gave the go-ahead.”

Having served on Lancashire County Council, Elletson was a trenchant critic of its Labour leaders’ handling of social services and education, and their claims that its financial difficulties resulted from government underfunding. He accused the council of sending out letters on probable cuts that “terrified some of Lancashire’s most vulnerable citizens”, and asked John Major to investigate social services’ reported failure to grasp that “a little girl of 11 in my constituency who has been addicted to heroin since the age of nine” was in danger.

Michael Portillo remarked on Elletson’s “mischievous schoolboy grin, and a reputation for pranks [which] ensured that his career scarcely lifted off the bottom. Many a colleague was fooled by messages left on their voicemail from Michael Heseltine, which turned out to be from Elletson.”

One Lancashire friend described him as “a charming, enigmatic fellow who would not have been out of place in a John le Carré novel”. And, during his single term in Parliament, the plot thickened.

Harold Elletson in 1996: Michael Portillo observed his 'mischievous schoolboy grin' - UPPA/Photoshot

In December 1996, The Observer reported that Elletson had been passing on to MI6 intelligence gleaned while travelling in eastern Europe under parliamentary cover. He “had been recruited years before his election in 1992, and John Major gave permission for him to continue his undercover role while an MP.

“He carried out his unpaid intelligence work while representing the electors of Blackpool: he also ran an extensive network of private business interests in the region, while using his public position to mount a controversial defence of the Serb regime.”

The Observer identified Elletson as the “mystery Tory MP who informed MI6 of Serbian donations to the Conservative Party during the Balkan civil war”. It also noted that in 1993 he had set up two companies with John Kennedy (born Jovan Gzodenovic), a one-time Tory candidate and private secretary to Prince Michael of Kent. Kennedy, reputedly, would be monitored by the security services for his close work with the Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadžić, later convicted of war crimes.

In December 1992 Elletson, accompanied by Kennedy, made the first of four trips to Yugoslavia as a guest of the Serb authorities. That Christmas Eve, he told the Blackpool Gazette, the building he was staying in was shelled and he made trips into sniper-riddled Sarajevo.

Soon after, he met Russia’s deputy foreign minister in Moscow on a trip paid for by the pro-Serb Balkan Research Centre. He went on to visit Georgia, Albania, Poland and China, and set up a London Moscow Foundation to forge links with Russian parliamentarians.

In 1996, Elletson promoted a Bill requiring the Government to set up a monument to the victims of Communism. He noted that a small memorial for those killed in Stalin’s terror had been erected “outside the infamous Lubyanka building in Moscow”.

A year after losing his seat, he published The General Against the Kremlin (1998), a biography of Alexander Lebed, who had run against Boris Yeltsin for the Russian presidency two years before. Portillo, reviewing it, wrote that Elletson’s comic talent had obscured his “prodigious knowledge of the former Soviet Union.

“Naturally, when the time came to make him a parliamentary private secretary, he was kept well away from the Foreign Office. His book demonstrates what a remarkable influence he might have had on an impressionable FO that tended to believe in Gorbachev as a man of destiny and Yeltsin as a Russian democrat.”

By contrast, Elletson portrayed Gorbachev as “weak and procrastinating” and prone to overreact when it was too late.

Harold Daniel Hope Elletson was born on December 8 1960 to Daniel Hope Elletson and his wife Coral. His mother was a Dame of the Bourbon Sacred Military Constantinian Order of Saint George; Harold became a Knight of the connected Royal Order of Francis I.

From Eton, he read Russian at Exeter University, taking internships with the Fleetwood Chronicle and as a library boy with the Conservative Research Department. He went on to study East-West trade at Central London Polytechnic, work at the Baltic Research Unit of Bradford University, where he took a PhD, and spend time at Voronezh University in Russia.

Elletson was elected to Lancashire County Council aged 24, serving on its education committee. After fighting Labour-held Burnley in 1987, he became USSR business development manager for the Yorkshire-based textile group Illingworth Morris.

With his wife, he also set up a consultancy advising companies eager to trade in Eastern Europe. After BP hired him to help with projects in the former Soviet Union, he visited the region three times in 1993 as its guest.

Before the 1992 election, Elletson was chosen to succeed Blackpool North’s retiring MP Norman Miscampbell; he held the seat with a majority of 3,040. At Westminster he served on the Environment Select Committee, and from 1995 was PPS to the Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Patrick Mayhew.

Adverse boundary changes and the national swing to Labour led to his losing the new Blackpool North & Fleetwood constituency in 1997, by 8,946 votes to Labour’s Joan Humble.

Five years later he switched to the Lib Dems, saying the Tories were out of touch with the public and incapable of forming an effective opposition. Ben Wallace – today Defence Secretary – pointed out that six weeks earlier Elletson had had his application to be Conservative candidate for Lancaster & Wyre rejected. Wallace was subsequently chosen.

Elletson briefly rejoined the Conservatives in 2009-10 when Eric Pickles, whom he had known in Bradford, was party chairman. He predicted in The Guardian that Britain would soon have to face up to the need to join the euro.

In 2014 he launched The Campaign for the North, an all-party pressure group to re-create the ancient Kingdom of Northumbria as a federal state within the United Kingdom, with similar powers to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. It would cover the territory ruled by the Norseman Erik Bloodaxe, the last “King of the North”, killed in battle at Stainmore in 954.

He went on to co-found the Northern Party, to campaign for the region to be better represented. He fought Lancaster & Fleetwood in the 2015 election, finishing sixth and last with 174 votes.

In 2017 Elletson urged his Preesall neighbours to vote Labour in a council by-election in protest against fracking plans for the area and the proposed storage of gas beneath it. “The Conservatives are not interested in conserving our area,” he said. “They would rather help their friends to use gas storage to speculate on energy prices.”

Former Tory colleagues were livid, wondering if the local media were aware of the squire’s changes of party over the years. At the 2019 general election he endorsed Lancaster & Fleetwood’s Labour MP, Cat Smith.

Out of Parliament, Elletson was founding director of the Nato Forum on Business and Security and the Africa Forum on Business, Investment and Security, and editor of the eLearning Africa Report, UK. He continued to advise multinationals in challenging markets, including BP in Azerbaijan and Alstom in Siberia.

He also began studying part-time for the Bar at Manchester Metropolitan University. Prior to a business trip to Rwanda in 2022, he wrote to the president of its High Court, requesting a meeting.

Arriving with a colleague, he found three judges waiting. “We had a fascinating discussion about the impact of the genocide, the process of reconciliation in Rwanda, South Africa and Northern Ireland, the importance of the rule of law and an independent judiciary, the creation of functioning courts and the transfer to a hybrid system of law.”

For two decades, Elletson had increasingly been working and living in Berlin with his partner Rebecca Stromeyer, co-founder of the Africa Forum on Business, Investment and Security. The couple were planning to marry when he died suddenly at her country house at Grünow in the Märkische Schweiz, a nature reserve 20 miles from Berlin.

Harold Elletson married Fiona Ferguson in 1987; the marriage was dissolved. He is survived by their two sons and his partner.

Harold Elletson, born December 8 1960, died June 23 2023

