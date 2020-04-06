Harmony Painting Offers Popcorn Ceiling Removal in Denver

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2020 / Harmony Painting | Denver Interior, Exterior, and Commercial Painters has announced that they offer popcorn ceiling removal for homes and buildings in Denver, Colorado and neighboring areas. The popcorn ceiling or textured ceiling or stucco ceiling was popular during before the 1970s but it often contained white asbestos fibers, which is why they fell out of favor when asbestos was banned in ceiling treatments by the Clean Air Act in the US. However, the existing inventories of texturing materials containing asbestos were exempted from the ban so that popcorn ceilings that were done through the 1980s are likely to contain asbestos, which means they need to be removed.

Spencer Melfi, owner of Harmony Painting, says, "Our expertise extends to many aspects of painting, carpentry, and construction. These include interior painting for all surface, cabinets, faux finish, texture, popcorn ceiling removal, murals, and color consulting; exterior painting for the house, fence, garage, shed, deck, finishing, staining, and pressure washing; commercial painting for buildings, businesses, multi-tenant, rental houses, restaurants, coatings, and sealants and general construction and carpentry for siding replacement, board replacement, windows, fencing, and tiles."

After the ban, the popcorn ceiling materials were paper-based or Styrofoam products. Textured ceiling are still common in residential house construction in the U.S. However, since the mid-2000s, the popularity of textured popcorn ceilings declined substantially across North America. This was replaced by a trend toward clean-lined, modern design features. Smooth ceilings became the trend because of a number of advantages, including the fact that they are reflective, they don't harbor dust and allergens that get blown back into the air, easier patch pup and retouching, and more aesthetic appearance. This led to home improvement professionals offering popcorn ceiling removal services. Those who would like to know their specific location and other information regarding Harmony Painting can check out their Google Maps page at https://www.google.com/maps?cid=914780021090860474.

Harmony Painting offers exterior and interior residential painting, exterior and interior commercial painting, full power washing, design consultation, and free estimates. They point out that what distinguishes them from other painting services are their 3, 6, or 9 year guarantee, full workers compensation, full liability insurance, and lifetime guarantee paint.

Their interior painting services include all surface painting, cabinet painting, faux finish, murals, and color consulting. Another key factor that makes them stand out among the crowd is their attention to prep work. They take extra care in protecting the site and rearranging the furniture to make sure that they can work efficiently. They will repair all cracks and sand all rough spots, as well as seal any stains before they start painting. They will also tape off all moldings, windows, and other surfaces before they apply a primer paint to ensure the clean finish expected by clients. After that, they will then provide efficient interior painting using a low-VOC paint.

They want to stress that color consulting before starting an interior painting is advisable. The professionals at Harmony Painting will be using their design knowledge and years of experience in establishing the best concept for the interior painting project, while also ensuring the final result will be unique and customized based on the client's preferences. This is where the popcorn ceiling removal may be included as part of the interior painting project.

With regards to exterior painting, the professionals at Harmony Painting have a lot of experience and knowledge, having served both residential and business clients for many years. They also provide fence painting or staining; deck and railing finishing, painting or staining; and other kinds of exterior painting services. When doing an exterior painting project, they will also be careful in protecting the surrounding property and furnishings. They will prepare the surfaces appropriately and take their time to make sure that they provide quality work. They will remove any loose paint, fill in any cracks, and clean the surfaces properly before applying a primer and then a low VOC high quality paint.

Those who would like to schedule popcorn ceiling removal appointment can visit the Harmony Painting website, or contact them on the phone, or through email.

