Harmony Montgomery: FBI remove fridge wrapped in biohazard tape from apartment of missing girl’s father

(WMUR9)

FBI investigators have removed a refrigerator wrapped in biohazard tape from a New Hampshire apartment building connected to the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

Law enforcement officers were seen loading the appliance on a truck after they swarmed a property in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

Harmony was five when she disappeared sometime between 28 November and 10 December 2019, but the police did not find out she was missing for two years.

Investigators took over an apartment where Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother Kayla Montgomery, had previously lived.

It is the second time that the property has been searched. Law enforcement searched the property and the garden in January, with a crime scene tent set up in the yard.

“This search is a big piece of the puzzle in finding Harmony to bring her home where she belongs! I’m hoping the search will help us get answers… We won’t stop fighting no matter what,” Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorry, told NBC Boston in a statement.

When Harmony disappeared she was in the legal custody of her father, who has been indicted on an assault charge that he hit the youngster in the face in July 2019.

New Hampshire investigators taking a refrigerator from Manchester building they’ve been searching as part of the Harmony Montgomery case. The 5 year old who went missing in 2019. #NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/pM9uOWOaRU — John Moroney NBC10 Boston (@JohnNBCBoston) June 14, 2022

He is also accused of unrelated firearms theft charges and has pleaded not guilty. No charges relating to Harmony’s disappearance have been filed by prosecutors.

Kayla Montgomery has been charged with two felony counts of perjury for allegedly lying to a grand jury.

She was previously charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that her stepdaughter was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

The couple told police that Harmony was brought to be with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019. Harmony’s mother said she last saw her daughter during a phone video chat at Easter of that year.