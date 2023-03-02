'Harmful to minors': Tennessee passes controversial drag show bill

The Tennessee General Assembly has passed legislation to prohibit "adult-oriented" entertainment from public property and restrict it to age-restricted venues in legislation filed after a flurry of controversies over drag shows across the state.

After ceremonial signatures from Senate and House leaders, the bill will go to Gov. Bill Lee's desk. Lee said earlier this week he planned to sign the bill into law.

The bill classifies "male and female impersonators" as adult cabaret performers and bans "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors," as defined in Tennessee's obscenity law.

Middle Tennesseans attend a rally at Legislative Plaza in opposition to legislation banning drag shows on public property in the state and any location where people under 18 could be present.

Since the bill was filed, some Republicans have said it would not broadly affect drag shows, only those with material that fits under the state's existing obscenity laws and under a strict obscenity test defined by the U.S. Supreme Court.

However, bill sponsor Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, filed the legislation after he fought a public Pride drag show in Jackson, Tennessee. Todd at the time called the drag show "child abuse," though he said he wasn't aware of the actual content the show would contain. In a House floor debate in February, Todd again on suggested the drag show was inherently inappropriate for minors.

"This is a common-sense, child safety bill, and I appreciate your support," Todd said.

A Reddit user posted a image of a high school yearbook photo from 1977 that shows what appears to be Bill Lee dressed in women's clothes.

LGBTQ advocates, drag performers and at least one Nashville business owner have said the bill is targeted at vulnerable communities and will have a potential chilling affect on artistic performances. At least one Republican in committee also raised questions about potential implications for other types of entertainment, such as professional wrestling and major performing artists.

Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, argued the state already has obscenity laws on the books.

"If you're being obscene in front of children, it is already illegal, correct? If you're wearing lederhosen and being obscene in front of children, you'll be arrested, correct?" Johnson said.

People crowd the sidewalk on Broadway watching the Pride Festival Parade in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 25, 2022.

It's unclear how exactly the law might be enforced, but it could open up another avenue to challenge drag show performances in court.

A heated debate between Tennessee lawmakers

The bill sparked heated debate on the House floor after several Democrats were cut off from questioning under new debate time limits passed by the House Republican supermajority.

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, was admonished by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, for what Sexton said was off-topic comments. Democrats attempted to shout down Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, for going off-topic, though Zachary was allowed to finish his comments.

Drag shows across Tennessee have faced opposition from local governments in recent months, in addition to protests at recent drag performances at Diskin Cider in Nashville and other locations. In January, masked protestors brandished Nazi slogans and chanted anti-LGBTQ slurs outside a Cookeville event, WPLN reported.

