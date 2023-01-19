Harlow music school and 'cultural quarter' to benefit from £20m boost

·2 min read

Nearly £20m in government funding will help "transform" part of Essex into a new arts and cultural quarter, a council has said.

The cash would go towards a new music school, music venue and art gallery at College Square in Harlow, the town's council said.

The government said more than 100 UK projects would benefit from £2.1bn.

Harlow Council's Conservative deputy leader Dan Swords said the scheme would "improve lives".

'Strengthened'

"This is another historic moment for the regeneration of the town centre," said Mr Swords.

"There is clear public and stakeholder backing for this scheme which clearly strengthened our bid."

The council said the money would also fund upgrades to Harlow Playhouse, a new bar and cafe and new residential apartments.

Cllr Lesley Wagland, Essex County Council cabinet member for economic renewal, infrastructure and planning, said Harlow was one of its "six priority areas".

"This funding will boost the Harlow town centre economy, helping make more of its arts and cultural facilities and enhancing the town centre for residents and visitors alike," she said.

The local authority made a failed bid with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) for the £20m funding in 2021.

A DLUHC spokesman said a further £19.6m would be spent "reimagining" Colchester's cycle routes and another £20m would go towards 28 affordable homes and and adult learning space in Clacton-on-Sea on brownfield land.

The same announcement listed further projects for a skatepark and outdoor gym in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire; an entrance and footbridge at Peterborough railway station; regeneration at North Quay in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk; and new bus and cycle routes in King's Lynn, Norfolk.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the latest announcement would "spread opportunity".

The Labour Party's shadow levelling up secretary, Lisa Nandy, previously accused the government of abandoning its levelling up agenda.

She was reported to have told an Institute for Government conference on Tuesday that the levelling up missions were "fundamentally dishonest" and lacked clarity and ambition.

