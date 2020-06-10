‘Harlots’ Canceled By Hulu After 3 Seasons, ‘Reprisal’ Also Not Returning

Click here to read the full article.

It’s the end of the road for dramas Harlots and Reprisal at Hulu, Deadline has confirmed. The streamer has canceled period drama Harlots after three seasons, and femme fatale thriller Reprisal also will not return for a second season.

Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots, from Monumental Pictures, offered a new take on the city’s most valuable commercial activity – sex. Starring Samantha Morton, Leslie Manville and Jessica Brown Findlay and based on the stories of real women, the series follows Margaret Wells (Morton) and her daughters, as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley (Manville), a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret will fight back, even if it means putting her family at risk. Brown Findlay starred as Charlotte, Margaret’s eldest daughter and the city’s most coveted courtesan who begins to grapple with her position in both society and her immediate family.

Harlots hailed from the creative team of Moira Buffini, Alison Newman, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter.

The series wrapped its third and final season in August.

Reprisal hailed from The Handmaid’s Tale exec producer Warren Littlefield. Created, written and exec produced by Josh Corbin (StartUp), the show is a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads.

The drama starred Abigail Spencer in the lead role alongside Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown and Gilbert Owuor. Jonathan Van Tulleken (Off Season) directed the pilot and executive produced the series, which was produced by A+E Studios and The Littlefield Company. Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield served as co-executive producers.

Renewal decisions are still pending on Castle Rock, High Fidelity and Normal People.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Harlots’ cancellation.

