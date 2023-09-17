Harley Quinn unveils first look at Kite Man spin-off

HBO

HBO Max has unveiled the first trailer for its Harley Quinn spin-off series Kite Man: Hell Yeah!.

Set for release in 2024, the new DC show follows Kite Man, voiced by Matt Oberg, as he opens up a new dive bar alongside Golden Glider, voiced by Stephanie Hsu, while the pair moonlight as criminals.

"Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor's Legion of Doom. Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body," reads the synopsis.

Joining Oberg and Hsu on the cast are James Adomian as Bane, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Natasia Demetriou as Malice, Michael Imperioli as Joe/Moe Dubelz, Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Keith David as Darkseid, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, Judith Light as Helen Villigan and Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor.

As the NSFW trailer shows, Kite Man and his partner Golden Glider will be doing a lot of fighting in season one of the spin-off show.

Expletives aside, it's clear why the gory trailer, which shows Golden Glider slicing open someone's head and Kite Man being hit with half a bloody corpse, is marked as "age-restricted".

Back when the spin-off was announced , Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max said: "We love the wild and fun world of Harley Quinn so much we just had to make a spin-off, and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man.

"[Executive producers] Justin [Halpern], Patrick [Schumacker] and Dean [Lorey] have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City's not-so-finest at Noonan's, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem."

