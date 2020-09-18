‘Harley Quinn’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max, DC Universe Transitions Out of Scripted Originals

“Harley Quinn” has been renewed for a third season at HBO Max rather than DC Universe.

The news comes as Warner Bros. officially announced Friday that DC Universe will no longer be home to scripted original series and will instead transition to solely a comic book subscription service called DC Universe Infinite.

“Harley Quinn” is an adult animated series starring Kaley Cuoco as the DC anti-heroine. The show has received strong reviews for its first two seasons, which recently became available on HBO Max. Along with Cuoco, the show also features the voices of Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, and J.B. Smoove. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, who also serve as executive producers along with Cuoco.

HBO Max will now be the home for all DCU series like “Young Justice” Seasons 1-4, “Titans” Seasons 1-3, “Doom Patrol” Seasons 1-3, and “Stargirl” Season 1.

The news that DCU is moving out of original shows hardly comes as a surprise, as parent company WarnerMedia began moving shows like “Doom Patrol” over to HBO Max as early as last year. In addition, “Stargirl” began airing on broadcast network The CW at the same time it started streaming on DCU. Season 2 of that show will now air solely on CW.

More to come…

