Harley-Davidson Insiders Added US$1.1m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Jochen Zeitz for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$38.94 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$37.30. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.1m for 27.09k shares. But insiders sold 2.24k shares worth US$112k. In total, Harley-Davidson insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Harley-Davidson insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Harley-Davidson Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Harley-Davidson insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Harley-Davidson insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Harley-Davidson (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

