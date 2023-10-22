Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs live: Score and updates from Premiership Rugby

Will Joseph celebrates scoring the third try for Harlequins - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Harlequins picked up their first league win of the Gallagher Premiership season with a hard-fought 22-14 victory over Exeter Chiefs at the Stoop.

There was little between the sides in attack, but 18 missed tackles in the first half from Exeter resulted in three tries for Quins through Jack Kenningham, Will Joseph and Louis Lynagh with Evans kicking two conversions. Will Edwards added a penalty.

Exeter responded with tries from front-rows Ehren Painter and Max Norey, both of which Henry Slade converted, but it was not enough to claw back the home side’s lead.

Exeter got off to a strong start, with Hodge looking lethal counter-attacking from deep in the opening stages, and the likes of Sio and Fisilau carrying powerfully up-front.

After winning an attacking line-out in a dangerous area, they powered into the Quins defence, attacking with pace and vigour before Painter rumbled over to draw first blood.

But Quins didn’t panic. Even though they appeared to be going backwards at times in attack, they waited patiently for the Exeter defence to draw narrow before moving the ball wide, rolling forwards in waves of attack to release Kenningham down the left flank and strike back.

A moment of individual brilliance from Louis Lynagh stretched their lead as the wing ran an inside line off Evans before skipping past two defenders to score.

What a beauty 😍



Louis Lynagh dances past Exeter Chiefs to take the @harlequins lineout to a try 👏#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/GHeRSPdopc — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) October 22, 2023

Evans converted to give his side a 14-7 lead, shortly after which Exeter suffered a huge blow when they lost Hodge with arm injury after he fell awkwardly while fielding a high ball.

Story continues

Chiefs soon received another setback when Quins scored their third try. A strong burst from Northmore put the defence on the back foot before the ball was recycled for Joseph to stroll over in the corner. Evans missed the conversion but Quins deservedly held a 19-7 advantage at the interval.

Quins looked sluggish as they came out for the second-half, with attack coach Nick Evans accusing his team of being “half-asleep”. Despite a flurry of opportunities for Exeter, they failed to come away with points form three consecutive entries intro the home-side’s 22, and Harlequins were able to maintain their lead.

The game broke down into a turgid affair, with balls going to ground far too frequently from both sides. After Northmore picked up a leg injury and went off for Edwards, Exeter burst into life with a try from Norey from a driving line-out which Slade converted to set up a grandstand finish.

With the clock in the red, the visitors looked to carry the length of the field, but sharp work at the breakdown by Quins talisman Dombrandt won his side a penalty. With the final kick of the game, Edwards added three more to Quins’s tally, and in doing so deprived Chiefs of a losing bonus point. It proved salt in the wounds for Exeter who came close to taking so much more.

Alex Dombrandt pumps the air after winning a turnover in the final play of the game - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

05:11 PM BST

Injury Update on Josh Hodge

After a storming start last week, @Exeterchiefs' Josh Hodge is substituted with a dislocated elbow.



We wish him a speedy recovery! 🙏 #GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/t2aOJc6H0v — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) October 22, 2023

05:02 PM BST

MOTM Alex Dombrandt: a win to kick-start Quins' season

We were overall really pleased with that first half. We had three line-outs in their red zones and we scored from all three of them. In terms of being ruthless and relentless we can be really happy with that. We saw last week when Exeter played Sarries they have some dangerous runners in their backline. Really pleased with the reaction and attitude from all the boys today. It was important for us to come here, back it up, get the win to kick start our season.

"It was important for us to get the win to kick-start our season."



Alex Dombrandt reacts to his side's win over Exeter Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/gzTQvZ3YqF — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) October 22, 2023

04:57 PM BST

80 min HAR 22 EXE 14

Edwards steps up to the mark from 40 metres out and bisects the post with metres to spare.

It’s never the easy option with Harlequins, but it’s certainly entertaining! Commiserations for Exeter who fought right to the death and almost stole the game back.

The final score at the Stoop: Harlequins 22 - 14 Exeter.

04:53 PM BST

80 min HAR 19 EXE 14

But there’s one more twist! Dombrandt points to the posts off the penalty. If they make the kick, they can take away Exeter’s bonus point. However, if they miss and Chiefs gather, play will go on!

04:51 PM BST

80 min HAR 19 EXE 14

It’s all over! Alex Dombrandt gets over the ball in the middle to force a turnover penalty. The Harlequins hero charges over to the crowd and pumps the air in celebration.

04:50 PM BST

79 min HAR 19 EXE 14

All of a sudden, Skinner dances through a couple of tackles to free Haydon-Wood who streaks away. He offloads to Slade who is isolated in the tackle and chucks it away. Quins regather and clear. Exeter will have to go again from deep with less than a minute to play.

04:49 PM BST

77 min HAR 19 EXE 14

Exeter retain possession just inside their own half, but the Quins defence is robust, putting tremendous pressure on around the fringes of the breakdown.

04:49 PM BST

76 min HAR 19 EXE 14

As the ball goes in, Exeter get the shunt on and win a penalty against Garcia Botta, whose hips come out. Chiefs wallop the ball up the touchline to half-way.

04:48 PM BST

75 min HAR 19 EXE 14

For the second week in a row for Quins, this game is going down to the wire. Exeter play for the scrum penalty but a re-set is called. Exeter scrum coach Ross McMillan and his Quins counterpart Wales legend Adam Jones bark orders from the touchline.

04:46 PM BST

74 min HAR 19 EXE 14

Exeter’s defence dig in, putting Quins in a strangle hold. But Joesph finds the space, bursting down the right wing and offloading to Green, who spins like a whirling dervish. As Quins play a phase in-field they lose it forward - it looks like it may have come off Jibulu. Exeter scrum.

04:44 PM BST

73 min HAR 19 EXE 14

Armstrong makes a silly mistake with his clearance as play gets back under way, kicking it straight out. Quins have a line-out in the opposition 22 and drive forward, before carrying through Lamb and then Kerrod.

04:42 PM BST

TRY EXETER! 70 min HAR 19 EXE 14

Chiefs are camped down in the left corner. The first effort is ruled short, but a ferocious Max Norey goes on the charge, stepping inside Jibulu and wheeling an arm over to slam the ball down on the line. Very impressive finish.

Slade nudges the conversion from out wide with the sun shining into his eyes. Exeter are back within a try.

04:40 PM BST

70 min HAR 19 EXE 7

They go to the front and get the ball moving but Quins repel them well.

04:39 PM BST

70 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Skinner thumps it to the corner, and Exeter will now have a tilt at the Quins line.

04:39 PM BST

69 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Chiefs look dangerous all of a sudden. They bludgeon into the Quins defence, crashing into them with wave after wave of heavy carriers. As the ball is knocked-on, the fourth official flags an off-the ball tackle from Quins that levelled Armstrong. Chiefs gather in a huddle to to hash out their plan from the subsequent penalty.

04:36 PM BST

67 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Lamb is isolated and gives away a penalty for holding on. Exeter pump the ball to touch inside the Quins 22 for a line-out.

04:35 PM BST

66 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Quins win t the scrum and feint blind before feeding open to the left. Dino Lamb is on, fresh from his exploits with Italy in France. As Quins come back in-field Evans’ high bomb is fielded by Wyatt who calls the Mark then wellies the ball long to David.

04:33 PM BST

65 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Quins win the ball back after Exeter dribble a kick in behind. Armstrong hoists up a box kick, from which Feyi-Waboso looks to break free. He plays a one-two with Hendrickson, but the return ball cannons of Feyi-Waboso’s chest. The winger is limping around and looks in some distress. He’s not going off though. Quins will re-start with a scrum in the Chiefs half. This should be a good attacking platform.l

04:31 PM BST

63 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Armstrong is caught out by Max Green, using his foot to block the nine’s pass, before Kenningham gathers and breaks into stride. Quins move it right but Northmore meets his match in the broad shoulders of Feyi-Waboso. The ball is knocked on again, and Exeter have a scrum. The execution in this second half has lacked the precision of the first.

04:30 PM BST

63 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Quins throw to the front and look to hit Dombrandt on the chare in the midfield. For once, the ball goes straight through the skillful No 8’s fingers. Exeter have a centre-field scrum on their own 10. Chief’s sub Josh Vincent, the Italian u-20 captain, comes on for Vermeulen.

04:28 PM BST

62 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Replacement hooker Jibulu nails the throw, then Dombrandt goes on the charge off the back of the line-out. After Quins clear, Wyatt bites off more than he can chew with his return boot, slicing straight out. Quins line-out on the opposition 10.

04:27 PM BST

61 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Armstrong sees space in behind Louis Lynagh and roles through a box-kick to give Quins a line-out inside their own 22.

04:26 PM BST

61 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Intricate waves of attack from Chiefs grant possession to Wyatt, who gets on an outside shoulder and fends away the challenges. Quins gather after a loose offload, but then give away possession cheaply themselves for Chiefs to regather and move right around half-way.

04:25 PM BST

60 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Porter has conducted proceedings with aplomb for Quins. This time he drops an inch-perfect kick on Feyi-Waboso for Green to challenge. The ball squirts free but is ruled a quins knock on. Exeter scrum just short of half-way to the left.

04:23 PM BST

58 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Exeter feed Slade who swings his four-wood of a left boot to clear to half-way.

Henry Slade kicks the ball up-field - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

04:23 PM BST

56 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Helter skeleter stuff in the middle for Quins. Playing under advantage, they speculatively whisk it out to Northmore who trots sideways before accelerating through a gap on the right flank. As Quins come back the other way, Evans looks to thread a miss-pass to the wing but the ball is ruled forward and picks out an Exeter man. Not his finest work. Exeter scrum.

04:20 PM BST

54 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Chiefs box-kick to clear and then Porter returns serve. For once, Baxter’s pocket is pipped, and Tyrone Green charges on to the ball as it sits up over the line. Feyi-Waboso for Chiefs shows his speed though, tearing back to touch down for a goal line dropout.

04:19 PM BST

53 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Fantastic work from Vermeulen! With Quins going for the jugular, they go off their feet trying to seal off the ball, and the big Exeter flanker gets over the ball to force the turnover penalty. Chiefs kick to touch just outside their 22 and Fisilau pumps his legs to try to break away from the ensuing maul.

Exeter Chiefs' Greg Fisilau tackled by Harlequins' Jack Kenningham - PA/Nigel French

04:18 PM BST

53 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Porter is in control, keeping Quins perched on the opposition five, but Chiefs win a penalty!

04:17 PM BST

52 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Quins beat on, tracking first left then right, always keeping it up in the forwards. Up the jumper it goes again through Baxter.

04:17 PM BST

51 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Quins kick to the corner then throw to the back of the line-out. The maul gets motoring, but somehow Chiefs get behind it. It looks as if they must have brought it down, but nothing is given.

04:16 PM BST

49 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Now it’s Fisilau who provides the balust to get Chiefs on the front foot. But Scott Sio is paired in two as they come back the other way by Will Evans. Then as Chiefs move it out left, Launchbury shows his disruptive form of old, charging down before lumbering on to dive on the ball. Quins have a turnover and ship it nicely through the hands, delaying the pass well to Lynagh for a one-on-one with the fullback. He can’t beat his opposite man with footwork, but Quins win a breakdown penalty. A breathless passage of play there.

04:13 PM BST

47 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Quick inside ball to Green, who slices Exeter open. Then it’s Dombrant, who blunders on through the tackles. Roots flies up in defence, cutting Jarod Evans to the quick but Quins recycle before hoisting the ball to the skies. The mark is called and an aerial duel ensues. Wyatt is winning the battle so far for Exeter.

04:12 PM BST

47 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Well they may have an opportunity here. Chiefs are penalised for collapsing the scrum, and Quins nudge it down the line to throw in.

04:11 PM BST

47 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Nick Evans isn’t happy with how his team have returned to the field this half, describing them as “half-asleep” so far. We’ll wait to see if they can rouse themselves from their half-time slumber.

04:10 PM BST

46 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Good disruption work from Quins at the line-out maul to soak up the pressure. They latch onto the ball and hold it up, winning a scrum.

04:09 PM BST

45 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Hendrickson is used as a battering ram. But for the third time this half, Chiefs lose the ball forward inside the Quins 22. Porter clears to his own 10 for a Chiefs line-out.

04:08 PM BST

44 min HAR 19 EXE 7

After Quins clear, Chiefs truck it up again, with Cairns dictating the pace of play. Tuima hurtles forward with Baxter riding him like a rucksack. Again though, the following offload fails to go to hand, and Quins clear. It’s a poor effort from Baxter, and Chiefs have the line-out on the opposition 22.

04:07 PM BST

42 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Excellent start from Chiefs. Tom Cairns feeds Vermeulen who runs a coruscating line off the back of the ruck. Vermeulen is convinced there’s a deliberate knock-on from David as he looks to off-load. It’s not given though, and Quins have a scrum.

04:05 PM BST

41 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Wyatt takes it, accelerating from deep. Chies bash it up around the opposition 10 as Quins look to pounce on the breakdown. A monotonous chant of ‘Harlequins’ echoes round the Stoop...

04:04 PM BST

40 min HAR 19 EXE 7

And we’re back under way. Exeter kick-off, staring into the sunshine in this second half.

Skinner drives the ball deep right and it’s taken by Launchbury. Quins box-kick to clear.

03:58 PM BST

Half-time analysis

Exeter got off to a strong start, with Hodge looking lethal counter-attacking from deep, and the likes of Sio and Fisilau carrying powerfully up-front.

After winning an attacking line-out in a dangerous area, they powered into the Quins defence, attacking with pace and vigour before Painter rumbled over to score first.

But Quins didn’t panic. Even though they appeared to be going backwards at times in attack, they waited patiently for the Exeter defence to draw narrow before moving the ball wide, rolling forwards in wave of attack to release Kenningham down the left flank and strike back.

A moment of individual brilliance from Louis Lynagh stretched their lead before sharp distribution from Porter allowed Will Joseph to dot down in the corner just ahead of the break.

While Exeter have looked dangerous in attack, they have been thwarted by unforced errors going forward, with offloads in key areas going to ground. Meanwhile, the stats show they have also missed 18 tackles so far.

Chiefs will need to tighten up in these key areas to get back in the game. From a quins perspective, the home crowd will want to see more of the same!

03:49 PM BST

Half-time

Quins go into the break two scores ahead, half-way to their first win of the Premiership season. This time last week, Exeter led Saracens 40 points to 0 at Sandy Park. it’s a very different story this time around.

03:48 PM BST

40 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Quins win their own ball and Porter nudges into touch. Half-time.

03:47 PM BST

39 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Porter finds touch as Quins look to exit. It sounded like it was touched on the ref mic, but it’s given as a Chiefs throw-in. Fisilau marshals at the back of the line-out maul, but there’s a messy transfer and the No 8 fumbles. Quins scrum with the clock in the red.

03:46 PM BST

37 min HAR 19 EXE 7

With half-time beckoning, Chiefs give away a silly penalty for holding a man off the ball. Quins kick to touch then set the maul. Evans plays the cross-field kick, but it’s well-read by Wyatt, who intercepts brilliantly. He evades two tacklers before pushing a grubber through to touch around the Quins five.

03:44 PM BST

TRY HARLEQUINS! 36 min HAR 19 EXE 7

Quins put the ball through the hands, offloading neatly. Porter pops to Evans who goes on the charge. As they recycle, Porter feeds Hammond who plays a superb ball across the face of the defence to Will Joseph. The wing runs into the left corner. That’s his third try in four game at his new club. The West London sun glares into Evans’ eyes as he slices the conversion wide.

Joseph (right) scores his third try in four games - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

03:41 PM BST

34 min HAR 14 EXE 7

First chant of the afternoon of “Mighty Quins”. The home crowd sense an opportunity here.

03:41 PM BST

33 min HAR 14 EXE 7

After a kick tennis exchange, Exeter harry Quins at the ruck to put pressure on Porter. The scrum-half gets a bit of space at the next ruck and hangs up a box-kick for Wyatt. Chiefs are penalised though for obstruction, and Evans knocks the ball to the corner.

03:39 PM BST

30 min HAR 14 EXE 7

When play gets undr-way, Quins are charged down by Tuima, who follows through to dive on the ball. Quins scramble but knock-on for a scrum. Exeter then bang it across field to the right, and Quins send it up the line for an Exeter line-out around halfway.

03:37 PM BST

29 min HAR 14 EXE 7

There looks to be a serious injury for Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge, who started the season so brightly last week. Very sad news for Exeter and England fans. The broadcaster decide not to show a replay, but we are told it’s a nasty injury to his left elbow. It all happened when he challenged Tyrone Green for a high ball. He runs off with his arm bound in a make-shift sling and receives a standing ovation.

Josh Hodge beats Tyrone Green to the ball but is injured as he comes down - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

03:35 PM BST

29 min HAR 14 EXE 7

Exeter chip before Porter hoists it high. Hodge soars into the air to take, but Evans swoops down on him like a vulture to steal the ball back. As Quins whisk it out left, Exeter are short of numbers. Quins chip over, and there’s an awkward bounce as Slade runs into his own man. Northmore tears down the line to score, but the replay shows his foot is in touch.

03:32 PM BST

29 min HAR 14 EXE 7

Tuima is proving a menace for Exeter. This time he throws a step to get on the outside shoulder before making metres. Off the subsequent ruck, Slade carves a fantastic line, searing straight through. But his support men can’t get there in time, and Quins steal for Lynagh to clear.

03:31 PM BST

28 min HAR 14 EXE 7

The scrum stays stationary before Exeter break right form the base, laying out the back to Skinner who chips over. The bounce runs away from Tyrone Green, but he scurries back to touch it down in-goal. Goal line drop out Quins.

03:30 PM BST

26 min HAR 14 EXE 7

Harlequins are penalised for leaving the line-out before the ball leaves the hooker’s hands. Exeter scrum.

03:29 PM BST

25 min HAR 14 EXE 7

Quins prop gets a spot of treatment on one of his tree-trunk calves. A few prods and a roll of tape later, he’s good to go.

03:28 PM BST

25 min HAR 14 EXE 7

Exeter blast through the middle, but Quins scramble and put in a couple of abrasive tackles. As Exeter move the ball left it’s offloaded into touch. Quins line-out.

03:26 PM BST

24 min HAR 14 EXE 7

A brief interlude while the commentary team admire Green’s Dragon Ball Z tattoos. They really are...something.

03:25 PM BST

23 min HAR 14 EXE 7

Quins hold Chiefs in the scrum and play out the back to Evans, who puts in a delicate chip across to Green. It looks as if the ball holds up a little in the breeze before cannoning off Green’s chest into touch. Exeter scrum.

03:24 PM BST

21 min HAR 14 EXE 7

After Wyatt takes, Exeter move the ball across but it’s knocked on from an offload. Quins scrum on half-way, out to the left.

03:23 PM BST

18 min HAR 14 EXE 7

Quins kick long off a midfield scrum to Hodge, who hangs one high into the autumn skies. David contorts himself to evade a plethora of tackles, before Porter hoists up a box kick.

03:21 PM BST

TRY HARLEQUINS! 18 min HAR 14 EXE 7

Who needs upport when you have power like Lynagh! The big Quins winger collects an inside ball off Jarrod Evans off the top of the line-out and carves straight through. H rides the challenge of Yendle, hands off a covering prop and weaves around Ben Hammersley to score. A superb individual try.

03:19 PM BST

16 min HAR 7 EXE 7

As Exeter play with intent, they are stopped in their tracks by a crushing midfield dump tackle from Northmore on Skinner. Quins get over the ball quickly and win the turnover penalty.

03:18 PM BST

15 min HAR 7 EXE 7

Chiefs continues to crash forward in waves of attack, but the defence is staunch from Quins with Launchberry shooting out a long tentacle to collar his man. Frustrated, Chiefs opt for a cross-kick, but it’s over hit and Evans makes an expert catch running backwards to call the mark.

03:17 PM BST

13 min HAR 7 EXE 7

Chiefs flood through after the Quins clearance. Sio shrugs off a couple of defenders after a late ball from Vermeulen. Out wide Hendrickson darts in and out of tackles. Chiefs recycle and bundle over the line, but it’s just held up by the Quins scramble defence. Chiefs are in the ascendency here.

03:15 PM BST

12 min HAR 7 EXE 7

Chiefs almost strike back immediately as Tom Cairns bursts through, bamboozling defenders as he careers up-field. His offload is knocked on though, and Quins win a scrum. A let-off for the home side.

03:13 PM BST

TRY HARLEQUINS! 9 min HAR 7 EXE 7

Fantastic patience shown from Quins. Jarod Evans starts things off, taking the ball to the line and then whipping it deep out the back. Nick David get on an outside arc, finding space and feeding Dombrandt who is clean through all of a sudden and feeds Jack Kenningham to go into the corner. Quins add the extras.

03:10 PM BST

9 min HAR 0 EXE 7

Harlequins are camped on the opposition22, happy to play it narrow into the guts of the opposition. They move it out to Evans under pressure, but he ducks a tackle or two and burrows back in-field. The Exeter defence is stout though, and they move Quins back to around their own 10.

03:09 PM BST

6 min HAR 0 EXE 7

Quins stretch and probe the Chiefs rush defence, whisking it out to Lynagh in space. The wing explodes down the left wing before chipping ahead, but he is snagged as he does so and Chiefs regather. They box-kick for a Quins line-out on the 22.

03:07 PM BST

TRY EXETER! 4 min HAR 0 EXE 7

After an Exeter line-out, they earn multiple advantages for off-side. They line-up the bruisers to bludgeon through the Quins line, and eventually Ehren Painter powers over. Henry Slade adds the extras from around 15 metres in-field. Chiefs lead.

03:05 PM BST

3 min HAR 0 EXE 0

Josh Hodge sears through the Quins defence after gathering in the back-field. He runs across pitch before spotting a gap before breaking into stride. Quins know how dangerous this man can be in open play after the 11 defenders he beat last week. That’s another two to add to his name today.

Hodge looks threatening in the opening encounters - PA/Nigel French

03:04 PM BST

3 min HAR 0 EXE 0

Exeter hang up another one into this clear sky which Porter gathers well to feed Tyrone Green. Quins then ship it through the hands on their own 22, who charges like a bull up the field. His offload goes into touch though, and Exeter re-start with a line-out.

03:02 PM BST

1 min HAR 0 EXE 0

Harlequins get us under-way, kicking short left. Chiefs scrum-half Cairns’ first job is to send one up into the autumn breeze. Quins then return serve through Will Porter’s kick.

03:01 PM BST

Moment of silence

The teams are out on the pitch. Before kick-off, a solemn moment of silence is well-observed by players and fans in recognition of those suffering in the Middle East.

02:57 PM BST

Shrewd player recruitment has Harlequins winning vital off-season

Harlequins finished sixth last term, seven points shy of the play-offs. A backroom reshuffle resulted, with Tabai Matson shifting from senior coach to director of performance development, and Billy Millard becoming director of rugby in a set-up involving the incoming Danny Wilson.

But on the pitch, they have made even more significant changes. With Wilco Louw, Joe Marchant and Tommaso Allan all departing, Quins made the shrew decision to snap up former England second-row Joe Launchbury and scrum-half Will Porter - both from Wasps.

READ CHARLIE MORGAN’S FULL STORY HERE.

02:51 PM BST

Quins missing key players

Marcus Smith is currently on England duty at the World Cup - Alamy Pay/Taka Wu

Despite receiving a drubbing at the hands of Exeter last week, Saracens will take solace in the fact they were missing a number of key players who are away at the World Cup.

However, the manner of Chiefs’ victory serves as a warning shot for Harlequins, who are in a similar situation to their North London rivals.

Four Quins players are currently on England duty in France, with prop Joe Marler, fly-half Marcus Smith, scrum-half Danny Care and hooker Jack Walker all absent. Ball-carrying centre Andre Esterhuizen, meanwhile, continues his tournament with South Africa.

In better news for Quins fans, Italian second row Dino Lamb returns to the bench today.

02:45 PM BST

'England were the better team'

02:44 PM BST

In other rugby news...

Last night was a tough one for England rugby fans. Steve Borthwick’s side pushed reigning World Cup champions South Africa to the brink, but a late penalty from Handre Pollard allowed the Boks to clinch a 16-15 victory.

“There are games in your life that can get away from you, that you wish you could have played again. You replay those moments, and you will continue to replay those moments for a good time to come,” writes Will Greenwood.

This was everything you could have wanted from an England rugby player for 65 minutes. England were as good as they have been for two to three years. Everything you would have hoped for as an England fan took place.

READ WILL GREENWOOD’S FULL COLUMN HERE.

02:35 PM BST

The last time these two met

Christ Tshiunza (right) celebrates scoring for Exeter against Harlequins - Getty Images/Harry Trump

The last time these two sides met, Exeter won by a single point at Sandy Park in what was a wild game.

In the end, a last gasp try from Wales flanker Christ Tshiunza secured a 43-42 victory for the hosts.

Tries from Harry Williams, Stuart Townsend, Tshiunza and Harvey Skinner put the home side seemingly in control at half-time.

But four second-half tries without reply saw Harlequins fight back from 31-7 down to lead going into the final minute.

With the clock gone dead, the 20-year-old Tshiunza dived over in the left corner to win it after the Chiefs had moved the ball downfield.

With Quins having experienced the same fate last week against Gloucester, they will be hoping for a better turn of fortune today!

02:17 PM BST

The teams

Harlequins

Starting XV: 1. Fin Baxter 2. Sam Riley 3. Will Collier 4. Joe Launchbury 5. George Hammond 6. Jack Kenningham 7. Will Evans 8. Alex Dombrandt (Captain) 9. Will Porter 10. Jarrod Evans 11. Louis Lynagh 12. Luke Northmore 13. Will Joseph 14. Tyrone Green 15. Nick David

Replacements: 16. Nathan Jibulu 17. Santiago Garcia Botta 18. Simon Kerrod 19. Dino Lamb 20. James Chisholm 21. Max Green 22. Will Edwards 23. Oscar Beard

Exeter Chiefs

Starting XV: 1 Scott Sio, 2 Jack Yeandle (c), 3 Ehren Painter, 4 Rusi Tuima, 5 Lewis Pearson, 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 8 Greg Fisilau, 9 Tom Cairns, 10 Harvey Skinner, 11 Tom Wyatt, 12 Tom Hendrickson, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Ben Hammersley, 15 Josh Hodge

Replacements: 16 Max Norey, 17 Billy Keast, 18 Josh Iosefa-Scott, 19 Aidon Davis, 20 Ross Vintcent, 21. Niall Armstrong, 22 Will Haydon-Wood, 23 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

02:05 PM BST

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of round two of the rugby premiership as Harlequins host Exeter Chiefs at the Stoop.

Quins will be hoping to bounce back after losing by a single point in their opening game of the season last weekend against Gloucester.

It was a thrilling contest at Kingsholm that went right down to the wire. The west-Londoners got off to a strong start with an early score from No 8 Alex Dombrandt, but the home crowed spurred the cherry and whites on to get two back before the break.

Quins looked to be home and dry thanks to a score from centre Jack Northmore that stretched their lead to 35-24 with two minutes left to play. But the try was chalked off after a dangerous tackle by replacement fly-half Jarrod Evans was spotted in the build-up.

With the clock deep into the red, Gloucester kicked for the corner and bundled over through the forwards to clinch a 29-28 victory.

Exeter, meanwhile, got their season off to a flying start last week, condemning reigning champions Saracens to a record 65-10 defeat at Sandy Park.

Rob Baxter’s side were in exhilarating form, running in 11 tries including a hat-trick for Josh Hodge. The former England U20 ran Saracens ragged with his searing pace, silky running and finishing prowess to show why he is tipped be a future England star.

If there is anything like the drama from last week’s fixtures today, it should be a rip-roaring contest!