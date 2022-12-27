Harlequins v Bristol Bears live: score and latest updates from Premiership

Harlequins v Bristol live score Premiership Rugby latest updates - Getty Images

04:48 PM

23 mins: Quins 5-10 Bristol

Esterhuizen is making his presence felt now - he makes a break inside his own half and the hosts can again play front-foot rugby. That is all very well and good, though, because if you are losing your lineouts - as Quins have just done, their third in a row, you are going to be up against it. Mitigating circumstance, however, is that it's still poring down at the Stoop.

04:44 PM

TRY FOR QUINS!

Quins 5-10 Bristol (Bassett)

First real bit of continuity to Quins' play today sees Esterhuizen make a break through the midfield. They finally have front-foot ball in the Bristol half. They go through the gears and work through the phases to the left flank, Care is getting quick ball and eventually Bassett goes over in the corner. That's a fine score.

Allen misses the extras and it's a five-point game as the rain continues to lash it down in SE London.

04:40 PM

TRY FOR BRISTOL!

Quins 0-10 Bristol (Thacker)

Bristolwork their way into the Quins 22. The hosts are penalised for being offside. From the resulting set piece the visitors set up a rolling maul that Quins are unable to stop and the hooker, Thacker, goes over from close range.

Bristol have made the fewer mistakes and are deservedly up in this arm wrestle in the rain.

04:36 PM

14 mins: Quins 0-3 Bristol

Quins have a penalty and kick for the corner - from the resulting lineout Bristol defend well and clear the danger. No real rhythm to this match yet. It could do with a moment of magic to awaken it from it's current lethargic state.

04:33 PM

11 mins: Quins 0-3 Bristol

Bit of a festive arm wrestle at the moment - neither side able to really impose themselves on their opponents or the match.

Meanwhile, Tommy Allen is down after a late-ish tackle - he soon gets up though.

04:29 PM

8 mins: Quins 0-3 Bristol

Errors are dominating at the moment as Bristol kick out on the full...Quins then have the ball stolen at the lineout and basically neither side are playing well - early days though.

Story continues

04:28 PM

5 mins: Quins 0-3 Bristol

Tommy Allen is still in for Marcus Smith, who is expecte4d back in mid-January. His first real contribution is put in an up-and-under that opposite number MacGinty knocks on.

From the resulting scrum the hosts spread the ball wide left, but the promising move comes to an end with another knock on - the rain playing havoc at the moment - both teams currently trying t find their feet.

04:24 PM

PENALTY FOR BRISTOL!

Quins 0-3 Bristol

AJ MacGinty slots from in front of the posts after Quins were penalised for not moving away. Good start for the visitors as the rain lashes down in south-west London.

04:21 PM

2 mins: Quins 0-0 Bristol

From the kick off Bristol move the ball wide and man mountain Radradra plays crash ball and is met by Will Evans who looks dazed - the replay shows his neck took the brunt and he is forced to leave (walking thankfully) the pitch. That looks to be the right decision.

04:17 PM

1 min: Quins 0-0 Bristol

They're under way in west London - these two tend to produce high-scoring games, let's hope they serve up a Christmas treat this afternoon.

04:15 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

And kick off is moments away.

04:14 PM

Earlier...

...Quins Women beat Bristol Bears Women 48-14 in a match most memorable for it being Shaunagh Brown's last - what a player for England and Quins she has been.

shaunagh brown - PA

04:10 PM

Maggie A on the perils of playing over Christmas

04:05 PM

Here are the two XVs

QUINS XV TO FACE BRISTOL: David, Murley, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Bassett, Allan, Care, Marler, Walker, Louw, Hammond, Herbst, White, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Head, Baxter, Kerrod, Matthews, Lawday, Gjaltema, Edwards, Beard.

BRISTOL XV TO FACE QUINS: Lane, Morahan, Radradra, Bedlow, Ibitoye, MacGinty, Uren, Genge, Thacker, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Luatua, Heenan, Bradbury.

Replacements: Kerr, Y. Thomas, Tyack, Stooke, D. Thomas, Whiteley, Sheedy, I. Lloyd.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU)

04:02 PM

Another reason to bemoan the rail strikes

This match was supposed to be at a packed Twickenham but has been moved to the Stoop, just over the road, as a result of the industrial action. So there are fewer people able to escape cold leftovers, boards games you just don't enjoy and a good dose of family tension.

03:56 PM

A high-scoring match in prospect

Bristol come into this festive clash bottom of the table, but with it being the time of year when we try to be positive rather than negative, and despite a less than impressive season so far, there are some reasons for the Bears to think the glass, today, is half full.

Pat Lam's side haven't played in the Premiership for nearly a month BUT their last match saw them end a six-match losing streak with a morale-boosting draw against champions Leicester Tigers. It's not much, I know, but it's still something for the visitors to take into this match.

If the Bears are going to run with this 'being positive' thing they would do well to forget that Quins are on a four-match winning run in all competitions and that they lie third in the table.

Added to that the Bears are without the hugely influential Ellis Genge, who is attending the birth of his second child (according to ITV), and that Quins have names a strong side (this being positive thing is harder that it looks...).

A front trio of Joe Marler, Jack Walker and Wilco Louw are reunited and they're backed up in the second row by George Hammond and Irne Herbst.

On today's clash Quins coach Tabai Matson said: “You might get sick of me saying it, but this game against Bristol in particular is really important. You get a result and we have the chance to create a bit of space between ourselves and the teams in fifth and sixth. In the larger scheme of things, this would be a really important victory.

"We’ve discussed that with the senior players and they’re fired up to get back into the Premiership. Being at home in front of a sold-out Stoop, we want to deliver a good performance."

Stay here for al the action in what promises to be a high-scoring clash.