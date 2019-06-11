Harlequins set for history as hockey comes to the Stoop

Harlequins will play a leading role as sporting history is made later this month.

The club's partnership with England Hockey will see Twickenham Stoop host Great Britain’s FIH Pro League double header against New Zealand later this month.

Men's and women’s matches will be played back-to-back on Sunday 23 June 2019, an exciting development that sees the Stoop cement its status as a premier venue for south-west London.

“Harlequins are absolutely delighted to host what will be an incredible occasion," said Strategic Initiatives Lead Ola Obaro.

“It’s a great opportunity for us. It’s the chance for us to pioneer and to use innovative technology, alongside England Hockey, to put on this fixture for our local community.

🎉 Be part of history! We need four flag bearers for the @GBHockey double-header at The Stoop.



“Twickenham Stoop is the perfect place for this event.

"We have a brilliant location, great transport links and week in, week out we fill the stadium for Premiership and European rugby.

"We just can’t wait for the opportunity to stage this event. As a club, we’re extremely excited.

“This is truly a first in sport, taking a rugby stadium and converting it into an elite hockey stadium.

"It’s a real one-off. It’ll revolutionise hockey as a sport and stadiums around the world.

“On a matchday, the Stoop is loud, it’s fun, it’s great for families and we can’t wait to see that atmosphere at the hockey in a few weeks’ time.”

Ground-breaking technology will see an artificial pitch laid on top of the existing grass surface, meaning twice as many supporters will pack into the Stoop to see the national sides in action.

Following unprecedented demand in the ticket ballot, Harlequins stepped in to host the fixtures in the final round of the inaugural Pro League season.

Fans will have the chance to see Olympic champions in action as Mark Hager's women, victorious at Rio 2016, take on their Kiwi counterparts.

And its crunch time for the men who are well in with a chance of making the top four of the Pro League, leading to a Grand Final in Amsterdam later this month.

Maddie Hinch will once again play her part in history as the Stoop hosts a men's and women's double-header between Great Britain and New Zealand.

A capacity crowd at the iconic rugby stadium would shatter a record for the highest-attended hockey match on British soil since London 2012.

“We’re all so excited to play in such a massive stadium,” said GB women’s goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, who saved four penalties in a shootout to help her side earn Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

"Occasions like this were one of the reasons I came back," she said.

"Just pulling on a shirt and playing in front of one person is a special occasion, but to potentially be able to do it in front of 15,000 people is unheard of.

"When I started, I would go to an international game and there would be a few hundred people there.

"Now we're talking about filling a 15,000-seater stadium. Hockey is just in such a great place.

"We couldn't have done that without doing what we did in Rio.

"People are picking up a stick, people are getting involved, tuning in and picking it up on social media.

Without that, we can't keep growing as a sport and these matches are just another platform to show why hockey is a great sport.

"We're excited to go out there, put on a show and hopefully get a GB win on the way.”

Great Britain Men and Women face New Zealand in a unique FIH Pro League double-header at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday, 23 June. Tickets still available at https://hockey.seetickets.com