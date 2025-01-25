Cassius Cleaves delivers cruel blow to Northampton Saints’ title defence

Cassius Cleaves celebrates with Will Joseph - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

Harlequins 22 Northampton Saints 19

Cassius Cleaves scuttled in for his second try just three minutes from full time to deliver a mortal blow to Northampton Saints’ title defence and offer Harlequins hope of reaching the Premiership play-offs.

One major flaw of this compelling competition is that the stakes are sometimes highest for matches compromised by international duty. With two teams scrapping to chase the top four and considerably compromised by England selection, this contest could have been edgy and forgettable.

Instead, the teams were typically intrepid, with Harlequins full-back Tyrone Green sparky as ever, and did not clam up until the last 20 minutes. Jack Kenningham and Will Joseph were also excellent but it took Cleaves, a former England Under-20 international on his return from a hamstring injury he sustained back in September, to secure the shoot-out by sprinting down the touchline for a bonus-point try.

“He’s out-and-out gas,” said Danny Wilson, the Harlequins head coach, of Cleaves. “He still has a lot to learn – he should have had three tries, to be honest – but he’s got finishing ability and it always felt as though he was going to get away.”

Saints will now need an extraordinary resurgence when the Premiership resumes in late March. Like Harlequins, they are into the last 16 of the Champions Cup. Maybe that tournament, in which they host Clermont, will become their chief focus for silverware. Phil Dowson, Saints’ director of rugby, conceded that they will need favours from others on the domestic run-in. Always magnanimous, he described this defeat as “heart-breaking” but educational for youngsters thrust into the limelight.

These best-of-the-rest weekends, where England commitments and club fixtures clash, do not get easier to stomach and feel more ridiculous when there are only 18 rounds to vie for the play-offs. After bitty starts to the season, falling to five losses each, both teams were effectively fighting to keep their campaigns alive into the Six Nations break.

While the hosts had Marcus Smith, Oscar Beard, Cadan Murley, Fin Baxter and Chandler Cunningham-South away with England, and Alex Dombrandt also missing, Northampton were delving further down the depth chart. Dowson was already without the guts of his first-choice back line when Curtis Langdon and Henry Pollock were called up by England head coach Steve Borthwick at the beginning of the week.

In Archie McParland and George Makepeace-Cubitt, Saints fielded a starting half-back partnership with a combined age of 39. Danny Care, opposite McParland, celebrated his 38th birthday at the start of January.

The visitors were always going to need to dig in, and James Ramm set a defiant tone with a try-saving tackle on Cleaves. Northampton promptly produced a beautiful team score. Makepeace-Cubitt darted at the line and lifted an offload to Tarek Haffar. The rumbling loosehead prop, bound for Leicester Tigers this summer, stood tall in the tackle of Green and found a supporting Tom Pearson.

Pearson, perhaps fired up by Pollock leapfrogging him in the England queue, stretched over. He is a burly athlete who has the potential to add to his single Test cap at some stage. For all the absentees, Juarno Augustus and Josh Kemeny represented classy company for Pearson in the Saints back row. Directed by Rory Hutchinson, part of the Scotland squad and a candidate to step in for Sione Tuipulotu as Gregor Townsend’s inside centre, Northampton continually troubled the Harlequins defence.

A nasty-looking injury to in-form James Chisholm capped a concerning first quarter for Harlequins, but they would recover quickly. Though Saints scrambled left to stop Tom Lawday, Care and Joseph worked space for Cleaves on the opposite flank.

Northampton responded with Haffar finishing powerfully but Harlequins soon had a second of their own, Stephan Lewies surging close before Lawday burrowed over. Whereas Makepeace-Cubitt landed two from two from the tee, Jarrod Evans missed both conversions, keeping Saints 14-10 in front. A turnover from Charlie Savala was the last meaningful act of an intriguing first period.

More desperate defence opened the second. Cleaves tore to within a few metres before Jack Walker was stopped by a fine Henry Walker tackle and spilled possession. The latter was brought in by Northampton as an emergency signing from Ealing Trailfinders in December. His intervention foreshadowed Saints’ third try.

Harlequins coughed up a line-out inside their own 22 and slick passing allowed Northampton to capitalise. Hutchinson lifted the ball off the floor to a looping Ramm and Tom Seabrook, who plundered a hat-trick against Munster a week ago, had enough room out wide.

McParland dropped the restart, however, leading to a powerful Harlequins scrum and a sweeping move that sent Joseph dancing around under the posts. Evans could add the extras this time, and the Saints advantage was as skinny as two points as a tense final quarter arrived.

Despite pinning back their opponents and enjoying a decent spell of territory, thanks in part to the boot of Tom James, Northampton could not extend that lead and paid the price when Harlequins, energised by a bench featuring Sam Riley, Will Porter and Jamie Benson as well as Lawday, released Cleaves.

A ground that had grown subdued erupted with the loudest cheer of the evening when one last Northampton attack was extinguished by Pearson’s knock-on.

Match details

Harlequins: Green; David, Joseph, Waghorn, Cleaves; J Evans, Care; Jones, Walker, Kerrod, Launchbury, Lewies, Kenningham, W Evans, Chisholm.

Replacements: Riley, Els, Lewis, Herbst, Lawday, Porter, Benson, Halfpenny.

Northampton Saints: Ramm; Litchfield, Savala, Hutchinson, Seabrook; Makepeace-Cubitt, McParland; Haffar, Walker, Davison, Mayavanua, Lockett, Kemeny, Pearson, Augustus.

Replacements: Wright, West, Green, Prowse, Hunter-Hill, Scott-Young, James, Glister.

Referee: Luke Pearce.

09:50 PM GMT

Two-try Cassius Cleaves speaks

He was a MOTM contender, certainly.

09:46 PM GMT

What does that do to the table?

Harlequins move up to fifth on 32 points whilst Northampton stay in eight on 26 points.

09:38 PM GMT

Tyrone Green on his MOTM award

If we didn’t win this it’d be very disappointing. We’ll take the win. I think for us we’re getting the final third but just couldn’t finish it off. We just couldn’t get that final pass in the end but we’ll take the four tries. We’re always going to push for that [the title]. We know if we get to the play-offs anything can happen.

09:35 PM GMT

Tyrone Green awarded player of the match

Rightly so. He was a monster out there.

09:33 PM GMT

FULL-TIME - Harlequins 22 Northampton 19

Saints kick for touch with the penalty, win the line-out but Pearson drops the ball and knocks it on! Cue huge cheers at the Stoop! More worries for Northampton, but better from Quins. It’s a sixth loss for Saints, and five points for Quins.

09:31 PM GMT

79 mins - Harlequins 22 Northampton 19

30 seconds to play, Quins scrum... and a penalty is awarded to Northampton! Three points would take them level...

09:28 PM GMT

TRY HARLEQUINS!

Cassius Cleaves is there to finish off a superb, pulsating move late in the game. Tyrone Green again excellent with a couple of carries and Clay is there to dodge one Saints tackler and touch down. Quins take the lead late on...

It’s a bonus point for their fourth try and the conversation is missed.

Harlequins 22 Northampton 19

09:25 PM GMT

73 mins - Harlequins 17 Northampton 19

A rare mistake from Tyrone Green under a high ball. It comes off his shoulder and into touch for a Saints line-out, just in the Quins half.

09:19 PM GMT

68 mins - Harlequins 17 Northampton 19

A kick one way... a kick another. Will something give?

09:17 PM GMT

66 mins - Harlequins 17 Northampton 19

Quins kick for touch and superbly. Northampton have the throw but it is on their five.

09:16 PM GMT

64 mins - Harlequins 17 Northampton 19

Penalty to Quins as the TMO intervenes after a neck grab from Lockett.

09:13 PM GMT

61 mins - Harlequins 17 Northampton 19

A bit of a lull in the intensity as we enter the final 20 minutes. Two points in it.

09:08 PM GMT

57 mins - Harlequins 17 Northampton 19

Saints soon win a penalty of their own, though and kick for touch after a collapsed scrum. They have not been allowed to get away from Quins at any point, really.

09:06 PM GMT

54 mins - Harlequins 17 Northampton 19

Quins have to withstand some pressure from Saints. Calls for a knock-on but it went backwards. Quins get a turnover, though, Porter responsible for the good work this time.

09:02 PM GMT

TRY HARLEQUINS

Quins hit back almost immediately, Will Joseph breaking through and managing to get underneath the posts. Tyrone Green fends off several Saints tackles with immense strength before the ball moves to the other side of the pitch where Joseph finishes off the move. Decoy runners do the job in helping the score. Difficult to defend.

Converted and back to a two-point game.

Harlequins 17 Northampton 19

08:58 PM GMT

TRY NORTHAMPTON!

Seabrook is there to finish off a swift and clinical move. Quins lose the ball at their own line-out 10 metres out from their own line. Sloppy work. Saints move the ball quickly to the left before Hutchinson is forced to the ground five mtres out but then manages to pop ot up for Seabrook. The conversion is missed but Saints increase their lead.

Harlequins 10 Northampton 19

08:56 PM GMT

45 mins - Harlequins 10 Northampton 14

Cleaves charges forward yet again, is tackled by Hutchinson. Makepeace-Cubitt reclaims the ball and kicks into the Saints half. Quins probably got to the five-metre line there but wasted the opportunity and now have to defend...

Replacements for Quins: Herbst, Lewis and Porter on. Lewies, Kerrod and Care off. Nope. It’s not Lewies, who is ordered to stay on. Nope. Minds are changed again and Lewies comes off. Lewies is very confused as he is is again asked to go back towards play before Joe Launchbury comes off. What a palava.

08:51 PM GMT

43 mins - Harlequins 10 Northampton 14

It’s a Quins penalty early in the second-half, Will Joseph responsible for the turnover this time.

08:48 PM GMT

We are back under way at the Stoop

A closely fought game so far. Can either side kick on, extend their advantage in the push for the play-off places?

08:32 PM GMT

HALF-TIME: Harlequins 10 Northampton 14

We are looking at a high tackle here, it is given and it’s a Quins penalty. It ends up with a big maul on the right touchline before Northampton regain possession and end the half kicking it behind. A decent first half.

08:30 PM GMT

TRY HARLEQUINS!

Quins deep in the Northampton half as we approach the break. Joseph, Green and Lewies link up excellently before Tom Lawday is there to finish the move off on the right corner. For a second time, the try is not converted but it is from a tight angle.

Harlequins 10 Northampton 14

08:26 PM GMT

Haffar the star

Leicester fans might well be watching this licking their lips. Tarek Haffar is reportedly crossing the East Midlands to Tigers, according to the Daily Mail, and has been excellent in the first part of this game. Steve Borthwick is intrigued by him as well.

08:22 PM GMT

34 mins - Harlequins 5 Northampton 14

Northampton’s turn to dig in before Augustus chip kicks and nearly manages to pick it up. It would have been superb had he done so, after gathering the ball cleanly. But he doesn’t so Quins regain possession.

08:17 PM GMT

TRY NORTHAMPTON!

Northampton look to be nearly in! There is a pile of tangled players around the ball on the try-line and the referee asks to have a look and calls it a try!

Converted into a nine-point lead.

Harlequins 5 Northampton 14

08:14 PM GMT

TRY HARLEQUINS!

21-year-old Cassius Cleaves gets the try this time on the other side of the pitch, finishing off the move with a simple two-yard charge before putting the ball down. His first Premiership try. Danny Care misses the kick.

Harlequins 5 Northampton 7

08:13 PM GMT

25 mins - Harlequins 0 Northampton 7

Northampton get a chance at a try from nothing, through a Quins mistake between Green and Cleaves. A bit of sloppy play once they do gives Quins the chance to defend before they kick upfield and threaten a try of their own. There hasn’t been much of that this evening.

Quins come again, they get to Northampton’s five with some determined work from Green but are held back again and again.

08:09 PM GMT

20 mins - Harlequins 0 Northampton 7

Lawday on for Chisolm, who will play no further part in this game. Play resumes at the half-way stage of the first-half.

08:07 PM GMT

19 mins - Harlequins 0 Northampton 7

It’s all Northampton at the moment, really, just the odd kick giving Quins momentary respite. Northampton not rushing it, though. Problem for Chisholm who is on the floor holding his leg-up in the air and looks to be in significant pain. He receives treatment and play is stopped. Hard to know what it is, even looking at the replay. Something below the shin. Ankle. Achilles?

08:04 PM GMT

Pearson fired up

Tom Pearson looks fired up by his England omission. Henry Pollock may be the shiny new thing of English rugby union, and is currently out in Girona with the Six Nations squad, but Pearson has Test potential. He is a burly athlete who whacks things hard and has just added a jackal turnover to his early try.

08:01 PM GMT

14 mins - Harlequins 0 Northampton 7

A kick comes in from deep and Ramm chases Evans... can he get there first to score what would be a near-certain try? Not quite, a bit of a nudge into Ramm as they chase the loose ball.

Penalty to Saints for holding on in the ruck. They are kicking for touch and will put Quins under more pressure.

07:58 PM GMT

TRY NORTHAMPTON!

Quins having to do some desperate defending on their own try line and succeeding. A better passage of play for Saints in the last five minutes. And they cap that off with a try from Pearson, who just manages to extend his arm and place the ball over after some good work in the build-up from Haffar.

It is converted pretty much in front of the posts and the visitors lead 7-0.

Harlequins 0 Northampton 7

07:54 PM GMT

8 mins - Harlequins 0 Northampton 0

A Northampton kick into the corner this time finds touch about 15-yards out from the try-line. Nothing remotely promising comes of it, though.

07:52 PM GMT

5 mins - Harlequins 0 Northampton 0

Care kicks into touch just in the Saints’ half, gaining a bit of ground for Quins. Northampton then get the knock-on advantage from their own line-out.

07:50 PM GMT

3 mins - Harlequins 0 Northampton 0

Waghorn makes a promising run in space but his pass to Joseph is slightly misplaced and the momentum momentarily goes out of the attack... before Quins come again. Cleaves break through is tackled, high it looks, before being put into touch just before he would have touched down. We have another look at it and it’s good. Restart and no penalty try.

07:46 PM GMT

We are under way at the Stoop

Northampton with the kick into the Quins half.

07:41 PM GMT

We are nearly ready to go

The light show is in full force and the pillars of flame appearing every now and then. But onto the real action...

07:31 PM GMT

Danny Wilson speaks about Quins

“I just think where both teams are, without internationals, the league points at the moment in the hunt for the top four it’s really important that we win our home games and it’s important we get that win tonight. I think both teams are looking different in terms of their combinations...we’ve got some boys we’re really excited about and I’m sure Northampton are the same.”

07:29 PM GMT

A closer look at Northampton’s troubles

As mentioned earlier this piece was written just after Saints’ defeat of Newcastle, and they have been in decent form since then. Still, they are eighth in the table because of what happened earlier in the season and have to try to make that back up. Daniel Schofield tried to find the source of the troubles in his piece here.

07:22 PM GMT

Perfect conditions

At the risk of jinxing things, the conditions are perfect here. After a bit of rain earlier, with Storm Éowyn seemingly a while away, it is a still and reasonably clear night. The surface looks decent, as well, if a bit bare in patches. We know both sides like to play with verve, so hopefully an entertaining game is in store.

07:16 PM GMT

Harlequins form guide

Won 24-7 vs Glasgow Warriors (H)

Lost 33-21 vs Toulon (A)

Won 38-14 vs Newcastle (A)

Drew 34-34 vs Leicester (H)

Lost 14-0 vs Gloucester (A)

06:57 PM GMT

Northampton’s form

Most recent five games in all competitions:

Won 34-32 vs Munster (H)

Lost 45-35 vs Stade Francais (A)

Won 35-34 vs Bath (H)

Won 61-0 vs Newcastle (H)

Lost 39-24 vs Saracens (A)

06:48 PM GMT

The teams for this evening

Harlequins

Starting XV: Green, David, Joseph, Waghorn, Cleaves, Evans, Care – Jones, Walker, Kerrod, Launchbury, Lewies, Kenningham, Evans, Chisholm

Replacements: Riley, Els, Lewis, Herbst, Lawday, Porter, Benson, Halfpenny

Northampton

Starting XV: Ramm, Litchfield, Savala, Hutchinson, Seabrook, Makepeace-Cubitt, McParland – Haffar, Walker, Davison, Mayanavanua, Lockett, Kemeny, Pearson, Augustus

Replacements: Wright, West, Green, Prowse, Hunter-Hill, Scott-Young, James, Glister

06:38 PM GMT

A shoot-out at the Stoop

Hello and welcome to the Twickenham Stoop for what is a very important game in the context of the Premiership season. Effectively, this is a shoot-out.

Tonight’s hosts, Harlequins, and Northampton Saints, the reigning champions, have endured inconsistent domestic campaigns so far. Having lost five of 10 outings each in the league, they are languishing in seventh and eighth, respectively.

They have a buffer above Exeter Chiefs and Newcastle Falcons, the league’s stragglers, yet have lost ground on the clubs chasing the top four. Whoever goes down here, you would think, has a seriously tricky task on their hands to reach the play-offs.

Stakes are high, which makes it all the more frustrating that both teams will be without key personnel. None of players involved in England’s pre-Six Nations training camp out in Spain are available. On the back of two Champions Cup pool rounds, injuries have built up as well.

The hope is that next season, which will feature one fewer fallow week during the Six Nations, will ease this peculiar concept of clashes between Test and club schedules. For now, though, even in a 10-team Premiership, there is a need to navigate weird weeks. In fact, they have become even more important with the calendar reduced to 18 rounds.

There is little point dwelling upon the fact that this game could have pitted Marcus Smith against Fin Smith and Cadan Murley against Tommy Freeman. It is another best-of-the-rest weekend. And you feel for Saints especially.

With the reshuffle that Steve Borthwick needed to undertake before England flew to Girona, which saw Alex Dombrandt and Alex Coles withdraw due to injury, Curtis Langdon and Henry Pollock were called up. They had already contributed most of their first-choice backline. Harlequins are without Fin Baxter, Chandler Cunningham-South, Marcus Smith and Oscar Beard, but will surely sense an opportunity.

Right, I promise to ease off on the moaning from there. The contestants are compromised, yes. Even so, this should be an entertaining evening.