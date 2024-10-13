Harlequins finally beat Saracens after Andy Onyeama-Christie’s horror injury

Andy Onyeama-Christie was carried off on a stretcher after sustaining a serious-looking leg break - Getty Images/David Rogers

Harlequins’ agonising wait for a victory over their bitter rivals Saracens is finally over. Perhaps after a run of eight successive defeats that stretched back 1,722 days, Quins were left with little option but to try a different approach. And for a club renowned for their attacking rugby, this victory, one that brought Saracens’ free-wheeling start to the season to a shuddering halt, was founded in a gargantuan forward display and relentless defensive effort.

The official statistics revealed that Harlequins made more than 200 tackles in the game but they do not do justice to their suffocating influence, with openside Jack Kenningham delivering a totemic display. Saracens had enough possession and territory alone in the first half to win the game comfortably, but yet found themselves trailing 7-0 following a try from close-range by prop Fin Baxter. This was the second major blow the visitors were dealt in the opening period after flanker Andy Onyeama-Christie had been carried off on a stretcher following what looked like a horrific leg injury.

When a try by Hugh Tizard, the former Quins player and pantomime villain of the day, levelled the scores, after Saracens turned to a kicking and direct game from their free-following of the first half, it looked as if Quins’ defensive heroics had finally caught up with them. And yet they never missed a beat. When Marcus Smith’s break from deep created an opening that was finished by Lennox Anyanwu, Saracens became increasingly desperate as they sensed the game was slipping away from them.

Alex Lozowski missed a long-range penalty attempt and then Smith turned the screw, stretching the lead to 10 points with a penalty of his own, although it looked like a harsh call on Ben Earl who had been penalised at the breakdown. Lozowski did land a penalty to cut the deficit to seven points, but the moment of the match was captured when Quins managed to hold up a Saracens attack and drive the ball into touch. Moments later Smith fired the ball into the stand to secure a famous victory.

Delight from dominant defensive duo

"Over the moon, it's been far too long since we've beat Saracens"



‘We didn’t talk them up’: Wilson on Quins preparations for Sarries

Following his side’s victory this afternoon, Quins head coach told TNT Sports: “It had a test match feel about it didn’t it, really tight game and that’s the growth.

“Jason Gilmore has come in and done a brilliant job. Our physicality in defense and the amount of sets we had to go through, stopping their maul as well which is a big weapon for them, it felt like defensively today we set a tone that allowed us when we got our opportunities to take our chances.

“We talked a lot about ourselves, we’re normally an 80-20 team, we went this week to a 90-10 team. 90 per cent talking about us this week, ten per cent Sarries. So we didn’t prep massively on Sarries so that we didn’t talk them up, so our mindset was more about what we could do.”

‘I couldn’t watch’: Fin Baxter on tense end to ‘awesome’ win

Quins player of the match and first tryscorer this afternoon Fin Baxter has told TNT Sports: “It’s the result we’ve been looking for for a very long time now and the boys - fair play to them - we came out firing and we’re so happy with the result.

“I was wearing the sub coat in reverse with the hood over my head I couldn’t watch but again the boys they grinded it out and yeah it was awesome.”

On how much the result means, he said: “So much. It’s been a long time since we’ve beaten Saracens and we had another great opportunity here at the Stoop and these lot (the fans) are happy.”

On the defensive solidity of the side, he said: “It’s something we’ve been working so hard on and stuff that Gilly (Jason Gilmore) has brought in has been awesome - the detail. The boys have really bought in and the transfer from training onto the pitch is clear.”

The crucial try from Anyanwu

That's what Quins can do! 🔥



Where that result leaves things

That result takes Harlequins onto 12 points and up to sixth ahead of of Northampton Saints and Gloucester.

As for Saracens, they remain in second but now a point clear of Bath thanks to the losing bonus point.

Mark McCall’s men are now one point behind leaders Bristol as their winning start comes to an end.

Full-time: Harlequins 17 Saracens 10

After four years of waiting Harlequins finally have their victory over Saracens as Smith boots it into touch.

It was a monumental defensive effort from the home side who had their backs against the wall for much of the contest but were resolute to limit Saracens to one try.

They picked their moments attack and tries from Baxter and Anyanwu were enough to take them to their second victory of the season and end their rivals’ perfect start to the campaign.

It's finally happened for Quins! 💥



79 mins: Harlequins 17 Saracens 10

Itoje again forces the turnover as Smith is judged to have protected the ball while off his feet. The tension is really starting to mount in these final stages as Quins desperately look to hold on.

A huge moment though as the Quins defence hold Burke up in the tackle and force him out into touch. It has been a magnificent effort defensively from the home side in particular Jack Kenningham who has made 22 tackles and been everywhere.

77 mins: Harlequins 17 Saracens 10

The waves of Saracens attacks resume and they eventually win the penatly for a foul from Marler. It looks like Saracens are going for three and this time Lozowski does make it to reduce the deficit to seven once again. That’s 600 points in the Premiership for the Sarries man.

Halfpenny is superb in the air once again before Cunningham-South latches onto Smith’s kick as Quins press on. Itoje snatches it back though before Halfpenny claims another kick excellently.

Saracens rattled

For the first time this season, Saracens look rattled. The Quins defence is standing firm and the decision for Alex Lozowski to attempt a long-range penalty attempt reflected Saracens’ frustrations. His miss only underscored that state of mind. Harlequins appear to be revelling in their spoiling mode and their strategy is to strike off turnover ball from deep.

72 mins: Harlequins 17 Saracens 7

Earl gets unlucky as the referee rules a foul when he looked to have won the ball back fairly in the breakdown. Using the full supply of the shot clock, Smith eventually converts the penalty for a crucial three points and ten point advantage now.

70 mins: Harlequins 14 Saracens 7

As Quins approach the 22 there is some great defending from substitute Mawi at the breakdown to win the penalty. Burke sends it high to set up a contest with Halfpenny and Elliot that the former does so well to come out on top of.

Quins’ advantage comes to nothing so it is brought back and Smith finds touch down their left side. Marler is on for Baxter to a warm reception from the home crowd. Anyanwu looks to be struggling with cramp now.

66 mins: Harlequins 14 Saracens 7

Porter kicks well again to take Quins up to halfway. Quins give away the foul after Launchbury has his hands on the ground in the breakdown. Lozowski goes for the three points but he kicks wide to the left. It remains a deficit of seven.

Cunningham-South is on for the hosts in place of Chisholm who has put in a big performance in that back row this afternoon. Jibilu forces the penalty at the breakdown and is congratulated by his team-mates as Smith kicks to the 22-line.

62 mins: Harlequins 14 Saracens 7

Changes for both sides as Launchbury, Jibilu, Lewis and Evans come on for Lewies, Walker, Lamositele and Lamb for the hosts while Cinti is on for Tompkins for Saracens.

The game quickly reverts to its familiar pattern of Saracens possession and pressure in and around Quins’ 22. Elliot is starting to get into the game now on the wing for Saracens who threatens down their right on two occasions but a knock-in from the visitors eases the pressure for now.

Analysis of Saracens try

Saracens have tightened up their game since the restart, using a kicking game and more direct approach. Tom Willis has to come strongly into Steve Borthwick’s reckoning for the autumn Tests. One ferocious carry was critical to unlocking the Quins’ defence, with the former Quins Hugh Tizard diving over for a try to level the scores. The question now is whether Harlequins will be able to maintain their defensive intensity of the first half.

58 mins: Harlequins 14 Saracens 7

Saracens produce a lovely slick succession of passes but a knock-on gets ironic jeers from the home ground and you feel the momentum is with the hosts all of a sudden.

Goode opts for the grubber which gains Saracens some good territory. Moments later and Daly goes for the chip and chase but Smith is there and with a lovely step he evades the onrushing winger.

TRY!

Harlequins 14 Saracens 7 (Anyanwu) Quins look to respond immediately and they do so! Smith breaks through the lines in vintage fashion before it’s quickly worked out to Anyanwu on the right with a great pass from Porter and he can finish off a superb move.

Smith converts and Quins have quickly restored their seven point lead.

TRY!

Harlequins 7 Saracens 7 (Tizard) After several phases, Willis makes up significant ground to take Saracens close before former Quins mans Tizard can stretch out to get it over the line.

Lozowski converts. That had been coming in fairness to the visitors who had dominated in terms of territory in the opening period and at the start of the second.

48 mins: Harlequins 7 Saracens 0

The ball squirms to the Quins side at the breakdown but the referee decides that it came from Walker failing to roll away. Burke produces a tremendous kick to the corner and from the line-out, Saracens are mauling at the five-metre line. The ball is worked out to Daly who looks to draw the defenders but Smith makes a big challenge.

The play is eventually brought back to a knock-on from Lamb who requires some attention from the medic. The Saracens pressure continues following the scrum and the Quins are back up against it once again.

44 mins: Harlequins 7 Saracens 0

Reports have confirmed that Onyeama-Christie is being treated in hospital with a leg injury. Halfpenny makes a great take from Van Zyl’s hooked kicks on three occasions early on. Quins haved picked up where they left off with some really strong tackling and work in the breakdown.

Daly eventually wins the duel with Halfpenny from the kick but Anyanwu forces the turnover. It’s been a tactical, cagey start to this second period with plenty of kicking.

41 mins: Harlequins 7 Saracens 0

The players are back out for the second half and we are underway with Quins and Smith kicking things off going from left to right. Can Quins hold on to their advantage or will Saracens come back to continue their perfect start to the campaign?

Dominant defending from Quins

Baxter breakthrough

Quins coming up with the goods! 😃



Quins dominant in the breakdown while Sarries lacking ruthlessness

A compelling half of rugby. Saracens dominating possession and territory but Quins dominating the breakdown and defensive stats and are worthy of their seven-point lead. It could have been 14 but for desperate defence on the stroke of half-time to hold the ball up over their line. Saracens have had the positions to establish a comfortable lead but lacked a ruthless execution in their finishing.

Half-time: Harlequins 7 Saracens 0

The pressure continues to mount but Quins are eventually rewarded for their hard work at the breakdown as Cunningham gets in to stop the Saracens player from releasing it and they win the penalty.

Lamb looks to have lost it from the line-out but an infringement from Itoje means they get away with it. With the clock ticking over to 40, Quins show their intent as Smith kicks it for the line-out.

It looks close to paying off as Kenningham breaks through before popping off to the supporting Porter. The cavalry arrive as Quins get so close to the line but Saracens eventually hold them up and that’s half-time.

38 mins: Harlequins 7 Saracens 0

Porter kicks long following the line-out to relieve the pressure momentarily on the hosts. It’s quickly coming back though into their 22. Eventually Sarries look for the grubber but Halfpenny is there to sweep up and recover. Daly forces into touch and leaves a a bit extra on the full-back.

Halfpenny is there again to sweep up the next attack and Porter produces a great clearance into touch. It’s taken quickly though and Daly can break through before Baxter makes an important and really well-timed tackle.

33 mins: Harlequins 7 Saracens 0

Former Quins man Tizard is on for Sarries in place of Gonzalez who picked up a knock in the try. Naturally, he receives boos from the home crowd. Some nice footwork from Smith and Kenningham brings Quins up the pitch.

Goode plucks the kick well before Earl can break through to drive Saracens into Quins’ half. A knock-on from the hosts gives Sarries the scrum. The visitors work it past the 22 as the phases approach double figures. The ball is worked out to George on the left but he is taken into touch by David. Great defending again from Quins.

TRY!

Harlequins 7 Saracens 0 (Baxter) Earl gives away the penalty for Saracens for dissent allowing Smith to produce a brilliant kick well into Sarries’ 22. A great drive from Lewies following the line-out takes them within a couple of metres before a delayed pass is popped off to Baxter who can get get it over the line.

Smith converts from under the posts.

Chisholm decision pays off

James Chisholm’s cynical decision to play the ball on the floor to prevent what was a likely if not probable try by Saracens has paid off. The visitors have failed to take advantage of their extra man during his time in the sin-bin.

24 mins: Harlequins 0 Saracens 0

Murley is able to stretch his legs properly for the first time this afternoon to break into Saracens half on the counter but as he pops it off it is knocked on by Lewies who is now being treated on the ground.

Exquisite from Smith

An absolutely exquisite high-ball from Marcus Smith, a thing of terrible beauty if you were in the Saracens’ backfield, is rewarded with a Harlequins scrum for the first time in the Saracens 22. The England fly-half is beginning to impose himself.

22 mins: Harlequins 0 Saracens 0

Kenningham drives Quins up well from the scrum before Lamb makes up some more metres. Smith then opts to kick but Beard knocks it on after the initial challenge in the air.

Quins win it soon from the scrum and Porter can take them past the 22. Lewies crawls too far after the Itoje tackle and the referee says it’s a foul. Chisholm returns to the field and Quins are back to their full 15.

18 mins: Harlequins 0 Saracens 0

Elliot takes a gamble from a crossfield kick but is ruled to be offside. Quins finally have a spell in Sarries’ half after Smith kicked into touch following the offside.

It quickly breaks down though and Sarries break well through substitute Willis driving them up but it eventually breaks down with a knock-on. Some really slick passing again from the visitors.

15 mins: Harlequins 0 Saracens 0

Saracens quikcly have Quins penned in again and produce some really slick passing to work it out to their left to Daly. He goes for the kick and chase but Chisholm can get their first. The Quins man fails to get a hold of it though before tearing it away on the ground and he sees yellow.

Saracens kick into touch but Quins defend the maul so well and win the free-kick before winning the penalty in the scrum after Van Zyl was ruled to be holding on illegally.

10 mins: Harlequins 0 Saracens 0

Onyeama-Christie has now been carried off on a stretcher to applause from the whole ground. Suuch a shame for a player who has had such an impressive start to the campaign.

Play now resumes with Saracens in the ascendancy but Quins do well to force the attack back to their 22. Daly goes for the little grubber-kick which causes problems for Quins with an awkward bounce but they deal with it and earn the scrum. Chisholm and Lamb subsequently do excellently to drive their side up the pitch.

Sickening injury to Onyeama-Christie

Sickening-looking injury to Andy Onyeama-Christie after a brilliant carry. Play has been stopped for medical attention and to construct a stretcher.

7 mins: Harlequins 0 Saracens 0

The TMO confirms there was no foul play involved in the tackle that has left Onyeama Christie in some serious discomfort. There is going to be a fairly lengthy break in play here as the medics assist the player.

03:10 PM BST

Incisive passing from Saracens

Saracens look to have picked up where they left off in their impressive victory over Exeter Chiefs. Their passing and movement has been accurate and incisive and they are dominating possession against Harlequins.

7 mins: Harlequins 0 Saracens 0

From the line-out Onyeama-Christie breaks through and goes close to reaching the try-line but is stopped just metres away. Play is then stopped though as the Saracens player looks to have been seriously injured in the tackle. There are no replays which suggest it might be a bad one. It appears to be an ankle injury from initial viewing.

6 mins: Harlequins 0 Saracens 0

Saracens do excellently to charge down Smith’s kick but Quins get the scrum and the subsequent free-kick with Riccioni a bit too keen. Smith’s kick misses touch though and is plucked by Elliot who brings the visitors forward.

Saracens then win the foul as Quins fail to role away. Daly kicks well into touch inside Quins’ 22.

Full house at the Stoop

A full house here at the Twickenham stoop for what promises to be a febrile occasion. Harlequins, the great entertainers, who have underperformed so far this season; against Saracens, the perennial achievers, who have started this campaign like a rocket. The atmosphere is raucous and the rugby should follow suit.

1 min: Harlequins 0 Saracens 0

The players are out to a rapturous reception and here we go! We are underway here at the Stoop with Saracens and Fergus Burke kicking things off going from left to right.

Christopher Ridley is the man in the middle this afternoon.

Five minutes until kick-off

We are just five minutes away from kick-off. Can Saracens continue their perfect start to the season and go top or will Harlequins stop their rut against their bitter London rivals? The action is on its way shortly.

02:52 PM BST

Elliot the dangerman

Saracens have been in heavy-scoring form so far this season having scored 109 points in their opening three fixtures.

Winger Tobias Elliot has been in electric form with three tries to his name already, having scored in each of their contests so far this season.

London Derby the game Tizard looks forward to

Discussing this afternoon’s London Derby, Saracens lock Hugh Tizard, formerly of Harlequins told the BBC: “I really enjoy it.

“It’s an amazing, amazing stadium, I’m not going to deny that. There’s a great atmosphere but I particularly love beating Quins there wearing a Saracens shirt.

“It’s the game I want to win the most every year so I look forward to the home and away fixtures.”

02:36 PM BST

Smith focused on fly-half despite impressing at full-back

Despite impressing as he deputised at full-back against Saints last weekend, Quins’ Marcus Smith is focused on securing a spot in the England side at fly-half.

He said: “I am a fly-half, that is my position, the one I have grown up enjoying and it is the reason I fell in love with rugby.

“It is a team sport and wherever I am needed, I’m a competitive bloke, so I will fight as hard as I can for the team.

“Sometimes that is going to be at full-back, sometimes it is going to be at 10, but I am still focused on being the best fly-half I can be and kicking on in that position that I love so much, hopefully for club and country.”

After Smith scored two tries in the defeat at Northampton, head coach Danny Wilson said: “He’s class, isn’t he? Wherever you play him he’s a fantastic rugby player.

“It was needs must tonight and he did a great job.”

Marcus Smith scored two tries from full-back against Saints

Elsewhere on Derby Weekend

‘Derby Weekend’ in the Gallagher Premiership kicked off on Friday night as Sale Sharks inflicted another heavy defeat on struggling Newcastle Falcons by a scoreline of 43-10.

Saturday afternoon saw the two West Country contests as Bristol fought back to beat Exeter 40-35 while Bath put eight tries on the board to beat Gloucester 55-31.

It was a lower-scoring affair in the East Midlands Derby on Saturday evening as Michael Cheika’s resurgent Leicester Tigers beat rivals Northampton Saints 24-8.

‘There was a genuine disdain’: Quins and Sarries’ London rivalry

This afternoon’s clash between Harlequins and Saracens marks the final contest of ‘Derby Weekend’ in the Gallagher Premiership.

Charles Richardson has dissected the London rivalry that, between 2010-2020, saw “a genuine disdain” grow between the clubs.

Marcus Smith of Harlequins and Owen Farrell once of Saracens

02:21 PM BST

‘Plenty to improve’: McCall hungry for more after perfect start

Discussing this afternoon’s opponents, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has said: “They have a very strong core. They have got key players in important positions.

“They were well up at half-time against Northampton last week which shows you what they are capable of.”

On his own team, McCall has said: “The last performance we were more consistent throughout than we have been in the first couple of games.

“We’re happy with the energy, spirit and fight in the team. It’s a good sign and a good characteristic to have in a new team, but there is plenty to improve in our rugby.

“When you have got some new folk at your club and trying to establish partnerships and new relationships, the longer they are together the better.”

Wilson ‘looking forward’ to Derby clash

Looking ahead to this afternoon’s clash, Harlequins head Coach Danny Wilson has said: “Saracens are a very well-coached team full of quality rugby players.

“We have had a good week training and are really looking forward to the home derby and being in front of our fans and building on recent performances.”

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson has said his side are 'looking forward' to the clash with Saracens

Those teams in full

Harlequins: 1. Fin Baxter, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Titi Lamositele, 4. Irne Herbst, 5. Stephan Lewies (c), 6. Dino Lamb, 7. Jack Kenningham, 8. James Chisholm. 9. Will Porter, 10. Marcus Smith, 11. Cadan Murley, 12. Lennox Anyanwu, 13. Oscar Beard, 14. Nick David, 15. Leigh Halfpenny.

Saracens: 1. Rhys Carre, 2. Jamie George, 3. Marco Riccioni, 4. Maro Itoje (c), 5. Nick Isiekwe, 6. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7. Andy Onyeama-Christie, 8. Ben Earl. 9. Ivan van Zyl, 10. Fergus Burke, 11. Elliot Daly, 12. Nick Tompkins, 13. Alex Lozowski, 14. Tobias Elliott, 15. Alex Goode.

Four changes for the visitors

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made four changes to the Saracens side that beat Exeter Chiefs as Maro Itoje returns to captain the side while Juan Martin Gonzalez, Andy Onyeama-Christie and Alex Goode also get the nod.

Three changes for Harlequins

There are three changes to the Harlequins side that were narrowly beaten by Northampton Saints as Cadan Murley returns from injury on the wing while Dino Lamb and Leigh Halfpenny also come into the starting lineup.

Preview: Saracens look to extend perfect start in fierce London Derby

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Gallagher Premiership as Harlequins take on Saracens at Twickenham Stoop Stadium in a capital city clash that marks the end of Derby Weekend. The visitors will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the season against a Quins side who have won just once in their opening three games of the campaign.

Following victories over Gloucester and Sale, Mark McCall’s side made it three from three with a 29-14 win over Exeter Chiefs last weekend, with three bonus points picked up along the way. Victory for Quins in the second round of fixtures over still-winless Newcastle Falcons has been sandwiched by narrow defeats away to Sail and Northampton Saints, leaving them languishing in eighth coming into this one.

However, the tight margins of defeat have contributed to Quins amassing four bonus points so far, meaning victory for the hosts this afternoon would see them climb to sixth ahead of Northampton Saints and Gloucester. Bristol’s stunning comeback against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday saw them leapfrog Sarries to the summit of the table, but a win this afternoon for the north London side would see them go at least two points clear.

It’s Sarries who have dominated this bitter London rivalry in recent years having won eight consecutive encounters between the sides since January 2020. In last season’s ties, they ran out 38-10 victors at the Stoop in November before storming to a 52-7 victory at Tottenham in March.

Despite this recent run of wins, Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall is still expecting a close encounter. “In the years before that, we have had incredibly tight and close games that have almost always gone down to the last 10 minutes - we are probably expecting a game like that this time around,” he told the BBC.