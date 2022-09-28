Harlequins condemn fan who abused referee after Exeter game

Referee Ian Tempest during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Worcester Warriors and Bath Rugby at Sixways Stadium - GETTY

The Rugby Football Union and Harlequins have condemned verbal abuse of referees after Ian Tempest, the referee in charge of Exeter's game over Harlequins on Sunday, was called a c--- when leaving the field by a spectator in the aftermath after a dramatic late decision to award a match-winning try for Exeter.

Tempest ruled that there was not enough evidence to conclude that a pass from Stuart Hogg to Patrick Schickerling was forward in the build-up to Christ Tshiunza's try, after the television match official at the time suggested otherwise.

As a result of the try being awarded Exeter won a dramatic contest 43-42, after Harlequins had fought back from 31-7 down. Tempest shook hands and spoke with Harlequins players about the outcome on the field after the controversial finish before departing.

Christ Tshiunza crossed late to give Exeter a dramatic victory over Harlequins - PA

After walking down the tunnel at Sandy Park, Tempest was overheard on the Premiership's referee microphone, presumably speaking to his assistants, saying: "Someone has just called me a c---". The remark was subsequently referred to the RFU.

Regarding the incident a senior Harlequins spokesperson said: “Harlequins strongly condemns the abuse of referees and are disappointed to hear reports that the lead match official of our fixture on Sunday was a victim of such.



“Rugby has always been a sport that prides itself on respect no matter how fierce the action is on the field. Without our match officials we have no game.”

David Barnes, RFU Head of Discipline said: “We take the abuse of match officials very seriously and it is important that incidents are identified and reported whenever they occur.”

Telegraph Sport reported last December regarding the rise of abuse towards match officials at grassroots level, after two lengthy bans were handed out for separate incidents of referees being shoulder barged on the pitch by players amid an anticipated drop in referee numbers at the time.