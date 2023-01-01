Harlequins coach concerned Joe Marler has been made a 'scapegoat'

Charlie Morgan
·3 min read
Joe Marler of Harlequins shouts instructions during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Bristol Bears at Twickenham Stoop Stadium - David Rogers/Getty Images
Joe Marler of Harlequins shouts instructions during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Bristol Bears at Twickenham Stoop Stadium - David Rogers/Getty Images

Tabai Matson, the Harlequins head coach, believes that Joe Marler’s ban has opened a can of worms for players and referees and is concerned that the England prop has been made a “scapegoat”.

Marler received a six-week ban, with four weeks suspended, last week after being found guilty of misconduct. During Harlequins’ 15-12 loss to Bristol Bears on December 27, video cameras picked up an exchange between Marler and Jake Heenan, the Bristol Bears back-rower in which Marler was heard to call the mother of Heenan a “wh***” twice.

Following his side’s 46-17 loss to Northampton Saints on New Year’s Day at Franklin’s Gardens, Matson addressed Marler’s punishment and any precedent that has been set.

"There are two things from that,” he said. “I just hope that Joe wasn't made a scapegoat for something, and that there is actually a clear mandate that comes down from above. That's, ultimately, what you want.

"And then it’s really the referees. That’s the key thing. They are the ones who go out and deliver whatever is mandated above. As long as there is clarity there.

“It just makes their job harder, because I think if you put an audio-catcher next to the Premiership games next week, we would all be sorely disappointed. It is a can of worms.”

Matson stressed that Marler’s absence “had nothing to do” with the subdued manner of Harlequins’ performance, admitting that the visitors were fortunate to be just 19-3 behind at half-time.

"There will be some dented egos and emotions from our team,” added Matson. “They will have to make sure they rebound in the right manner.”

In happier news for Harlequins, Matson revealed that Marcus Smith is “days away as opposed to weeks away” from returning to first-team action with the fly-half “tracking really well” on his recovery from an ankle injury that he sustained in England's final autumn international against South Africa last November. That said, Smith would seem unlikely to make next Sunday’s meeting with Sale Sharks, for which Marler will also be absent.

Marcus Smith playing for Harlequins - Bob Bradford /Getty Images
Marcus Smith playing for Harlequins - Bob Bradford /Getty Images

Courtney Lawes, meanwhile, remains in a fitness battle. The 33-year-old has been restricted to just over 80 minutes across two club appearances for Northampton this season. Having been blighted by concussion, Lawes is now said to be suffering from a muscle problem.

“He still can’t shake that glute injury,” explained Phil Dowson, the Northampton director of rugby. “He didn’t get over it over Christmas, so it’s about making sure he’s 100 per cent before getting back into the mixer. I don’t think he’ll be too far away but he’s frustrated because it keeps knocking him back.”

