Harleen Deol's Cheeky Post Celebrating Smriti Mandhana's Maiden Test Century Gets a Hilarious Reaction from Her

Indian women’s cricket team star opener Smriti Mandhana on Friday became the first woman from the country to score a century on Australian soil in Test cricket.

The 25-year-old Mandhana, who was 80 not out overnight, maintained her composure and took 171 balls to slam her maiden Test century during Day 2 of the ongoing Pink-Ball Test.

The southpaw later got out, registering a score of 127 off 216 balls, including 22 boundaries and a six at the Carrara Oval.

Indian cricketer Harleen Kaur Deol took to social media to celebrate her achievement with a cheeky post.

Deol posted a photo of Mandhana raising her bat to celebrate her century and along with the caption – “Alexa please play: “oh haseena zulfo vali!!!” @mandhana_smriti.”

Mandhana responded to Deol’s post with a cheeky response of her own,

“Alexa please put @imharleenDeol on mute,” she wrote.

Mandhana, earlier, had said that she was not thinking about the century and her main focus is on batting long.

“Not thinking about triple figures at the moment, the team needs me to bat well and, in the process, if I get one…I am just watching the ball and reacting,” Smriti had said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

The Indian opener will also take part in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) side Sydney Thunder this season, as the defending champions look to start their title defence next month.

