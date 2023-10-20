Harland and Wolff: Shipyard awarded £61m vessel upgrade contract

Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyard has been awarded a £61m contract to upgrade a floating production storage and offloading vessel.

SeaRose is expected to arrive at the site at the beginning of 2024 and will be in the shipyard's building dock for at least three months.

Harland and Wolff said some pre-arrival works had taken place.

At its peak, it added about 1,000 workers would be involved in the project.

This will involve both company staff and subcontractors.

John Wood, the shipyard's chief executive, said he was delighted Cenovus, the operator of SeaRose, had awarded the mid-life upgrade contract to Harland and Wolff.

"This is a significant win within our non-defence portfolio from a global, blue-chip energy group and I am pleased that we are gaining a reputation as a go-to yard for large and complex programmes," he said.

"With an estimated 1,000 personnel on-site, this project will allow for further synergies in our execution, leveraging off of personnel, skill sets and supply chains that will support the upcoming FSS (Fleet Solid Support) Programme."