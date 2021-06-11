Wisconsin Man Wins Big After Skipping Niece's Wedding For Poker Tourney

Harlan Miller skipped his niece’s wedding for a Las Vegas poker tournament and came home $367,800 richer. (Photo: Mid-States Poker Tour)

MANDAN, Wis. (AP) — A Mandan man skipped his niece’s wedding for a Las Vegas poker tournament and came home $367,800 richer.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Thursday that 63-year-old Harlan Miller’s niece, Macie, was set to get married in Montana last weekend. But Miller skipped the nuptials to participate in the Mid-Stakes Poker Tour Venetian $1,100 Main Event

“I figured if one (member of his family) was missing (at the wedding), it wouldn’t hurt anything,” he said.

The tournament featured 2,790 players. Miller, a retired office supply company owner, started playing on June 4. He defeated pro poker player Ryan Dodd with a straight on Tuesday to win the money.

“I just had a really strong feeling about this tournament,” Miller said. “I had to go. I don’t really know what it was, but I thought I could take it down, or get real close to it. I can get (Macie) a better wedding present now.”

Miller has been playing poker for about 15 years. He’s won more than $500,000.

