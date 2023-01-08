Harkless scores 25, UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico 84-77

UNLV guard Jordan McCabe drives between New Mexico's Donovan Dent, left and Jaelen House during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday over No. 21 New Mexico.

The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14.

Morris Udeze scored 22 to lead the Lobos (14-2, 2-2) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19, but star guard Jaelen House was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12.

New Mexico scored the first eight points of the game, holding the Rebels scoreless for the first three minutes.

Trailing 43-38 at the half, UNLV opened the second half with an 9-0 run to take its first lead of the game, an advantage that eventually grew to 63-55 after a Harkless layup and foul shot after a flop call on House.

BIG PICTURE

For New Mexico, the question was whether it could rebound from its first loss of the year Tuesday at Fresno State after starting off 14-0. The Lobos did not respond well to the challenge, trailing the bulk of the second half after leading the entire first half.

Riding a disappointing start to conference play, UNLV turned to its defensive prowess as it came into the game leading the country in turnover margin (8.0) and second in forced turnovers per game (20.7) while holding opponents to 64.5 points. Although the numbers were off for the Rebels, they produced 21 points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Lobos host Oral Roberts on Monday to replace an earlier game with New Mexico State that was canceled after a shooting involving an Aggies player and a New Mexico student the morning before the game.

The Rebels host Boise State on Wednesday with a chance to even its conference mark.

