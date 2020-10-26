Harish Salve to marry UK-based artist on Oct 28

Harish Salve, senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Solicitor General of India, is all set to tie the knot once again.

The 65-year-old lawyer will marry Caroline Brossard, a United Kingdom-based 56-year-old artist, at a church ceremony in London on October 28.

Salve and his first wife Meenakshi divorced in June earlier this year after 38 years of wedded life. They have two daughters, Sakshi and Saaniya.

One of the highest paid and busiest lawyers in India, Salve has become the Queen's Counsel (QC) in England and Wales, a title recognised the world over.

Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002. He was associated with many high-profile cases where he has represented Vodafone, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and many others.

He also represented India at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and obtained an order to halt the execution of the Indian national by Pakistan. Jadhav was wrongly sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying. Salve charged only Re 1 in legal fees.

Born in a Maharashtrian family in Warud on June 22, 1955, Salve was raised in Nagpur. His father, NKP Salve, was a Congress politician, the nation’s power minister and also the president of the BCCI. His mother, Ambriti, was a physician.

Reports say that Salve met Brossard at an art event in London last year and the two have been seeing each other since then. Brossard, an artist, has an 18-year old daughter of her own.

Inputs: Agencies