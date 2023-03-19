Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A UK£0.03 Dividend

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Hargreaves Services' shares before the 23rd of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.21 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hargreaves Services has a trailing yield of approximately 5.2% on its current stock price of £3.925. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hargreaves Services is paying out just 6.7% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 13% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Hargreaves Services's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Hargreaves Services has grown its earnings rapidly, up 49% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Hargreaves Services looks like a promising growth company.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Hargreaves Services has increased its dividend at approximately 1.5% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Hargreaves Services is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Hargreaves Services an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Hargreaves Services has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Hargreaves Services has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hargreaves Services you should be aware of.

