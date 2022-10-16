Hargreaves Lansdown hit by a multi-million pound lawsuit over Woodford collapse

Neil Woodford - Jeff GIlbert

Hargreaves Lansdown has been hit by a multi-million pound lawsuit on behalf of thousands of investors for promoting the former star stockpicker Neil Woodford’s failed equity income fund.

Claims management firm RGL filed the lawsuit in London’s High Court on behalf of 3,200 investors, a figure which it said was growing daily.

The lawsuit alleged that Hargreaves continued to promote the once star fund manager’s LF Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF) up until the day it collapsed. It did so despite admitting to being aware of its troubles since 2017, RGL claimed.

Investors lost billions of pounds when the £3.7bn fund was closed in 2019 after failing to meet redemption requests.

The lawsuit, which also targets fund administrator Link Fund Solutions, is the first to pursue action against Hargreaves Lansdown. Both firms have rejected allegations.

Alexander Weinberg, partner at law firm Wallace, which has been instructed to act on behalf of the claimants by RGL, said: “Both institutions have failed WEIF investors, albeit in different ways, and each has a compelling case to answer.

“The RGL Group is resolute that both Hargreaves Lansdown and Link should be held accountable for their respective failings. The claim against both defendants will be pursued vigorously to that end.”

RGL expects the claim could exceed £100m. Around 300,000 investors had investments in the fund when it was put on ice in 2019.

In a letter to the Treasury Select Committee at the time, Chris Hill, chief executive of Hargreaves, said that it had identified an increase in the proportion of "small and unquoted assets" in the Woodford Equity Income fund in November 2017.

Around 130,000 Hargreaves Lansdown clients had investments in the fund.

Before the scandal Neil Woodford was one of the UK's most closely watched stockpickers, circumventing the worst losses from the dotcom bubble and the financial crisis.

The fund has been in the process of being wound-up since October 2019.

Link was the fund’s authorised corporate director, meaning it was responsible for running the fund and ensuring it “operated in accordance with how it was promoted and sold to investors”, according to the lawsuit.

The Financial Conduct Authority has already demanded Link pay over £300m in penalties and compensation.

Hargreaves declined to comment. Link did not respond to requests for comment.