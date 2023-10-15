HARDY shares emotional update on mental health after canceling shows: 'I'm OK'

American country singer and songwriter HARDY, known for songs "TRUCK BED" and "ONE BEER," took to Instagram on Oct. 13, sharing a video that updated fans on how he has been feeling amid mental health struggles. In the video, he told fans that he wanted everybody to know he is OK.

On Oct. 3, HARDY posted on social media that he had been struggling with severe anxiety and panic attacks since his tour bus overturned last year. Last October, HARDY's tour bus crashed in Nashville. The four passengers onboard included HARDY himself, HARDY's tour manager, videographer and driver. Though most passengers onboard suffered serious injuries, all individuals survived.

Due to the anxiety he was experiencing, HARDY chose to cancel a few upcoming shows to focus on his mental health.

Now back on the road, hitting the stage with Lainey Wilson for his "The Mockingbird & The Crow Fall Tour," HARDY performed in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Oct. 12, posting a two-minute video on Instagram the next day of himself as he addressed the crowd about his mental health struggles.

Hardy stands before being interviewed at Nissan Stadium in Nashville , Tenn., Friday, June 9, 2023.

In the caption, HARDY wrote, "I can’t thank you guys enough for the love you’ve sent my way the past couple weeks. I had a great show last night and I’m on my way to getting back to center. Love y’all."

In the video, HARDY opened up to his crowd, saying, "I'm going to try to get through this next thing without crying."

"But first and foremost I want to let everybody know I'm OK. I'm dealing with some stuff right now and I really hate that I had to do what I had to do last weekend and cancel shows but it's something that I had to do for myself. And if you know me, you know how hard that was for me to do, because I like to work."

HARDY hospitalized with 'significant injuries' after tour bus flips over

HARDY continued, "There's something like anxiety and depression, people want to be embarrassed about it, I don't know why because it's real and it sucks and it's terrifying. And if anybody in this room has ever truly been through that, I know for a fact that you would agree with me. Because it's a very real thing."

Story continues

HARDY said that he had been experiencing anxiety on and off the stage, but he was really enjoying his time onstage that night. He relaxed and put on his show, feeling that he was "meant to be" performing that night.

Maren Morris says she's leaving country music: 'Burn it to the ground and start over'

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: HARDY update fans on mental health struggles amid canceled shows