Hardware-as-a-Service Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Amazon, Cisco, Dell, Microsoft, Zoom & More

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware-as-a-Service Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hardware-as-a-Service Market is projected to reach USD 116.01 billion by 2027 from USD 61.39 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 11.18% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Hardware-as-a-Service Market size was estimated at USD 24,668.69 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 26,965.20 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% to reach USD 45,571.53 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Hardware-as-a-Service Market size was estimated at USD 16,684.58 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 18,767.79 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.81% to reach USD 32,605.27 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Hardware-as-a-Service Market size was estimated at USD 20,043.54 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 22,149.42 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.16% to reach USD 37,834.59 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on hardware-as-a-service identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.



This research report categorizes the hardware-as-a-service to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Hardware Model:

Desktop as a Service

Device as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-premise

End User:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Key Players

Amazon.com Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Design Data Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

FUSE3 Communications

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

Ingram Micro Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Managed IT Solutions

Microsoft Corporation

Midwich Group PLC

PhoenixNAP, LLC

Trimble Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Hardware-as-a-Service Market



5. Asia-Pacific Hardware-as-a-Service Market



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hardware-as-a-Service Market



7. Company Usability Profiles



