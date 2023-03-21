Hardline Tory MPs reject Sunak’s Northern Ireland Brexit plan

Photograph: Reuters

The European Research Group (ERG) of hardline Brexiter Conservative MPs has formally rejected Rishi Sunak’s revised plan for trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, increasing the potential size of a Tory rebellion against the plan.

The ERG, which remains influential, if not to the same extent as during the Brexit negotiations under Theresa May, has said it cannot accept the so-called Windsor framework, unveiled last month by Sunak after talks with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president.

The verdict follows the decision on Monday by the Democratic Unionist party to also reject the deal. A vote on one part of the plan, the so-called statutory instrument, will take place in the Commons on Wednesday.

