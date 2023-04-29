Hardline teaching union fighting ‘ideological war’ with Government

Kevin Courtney, joint General Secretary of National Education Union (NEU), with teachers on the picket line outside Bristol Cathedral School - Ben Birchall/PA

Britain’s largest teaching union has been urged to come clean on its motivation for striking after senior members declared they were waging an ideological “war” against the Government.

Officials at the National Education Union (NEU) said in a new book that it needed to bring down the education system’s “neoliberal ideology”, instead of focusing on “narrow” issues like work conditions.

The organisation has said that it is trying to secure a better pay deal for teachers, as its walkouts force hundreds of schools to shut and throw exam preparation into chaos.

At least one of the officials involved was picketing on Thursday, the most recent strike day, and declared his “solidarity” with teachers. Another describes herself as a “militant union troublemaker”.

‘The mask slips’

A senior Conservative source said: “The mask slips: in this book, senior NEU leaders explicitly state that winning teachers better pay is a lower priority than taking on the Government.

“That’s why they urged teachers to reject a pay offer worth an average of 8 per cent in 2022-3 – exactly what they were calling for only last year.

“Children, and ordinary teachers, are becoming collateral damage in the NEU leadership’s ideological crusade.”

Although the NEU has distanced itself from the comments – made in Lessons in Organising, published in March – they have been endorsed by Kevin Courtney, one of the union’s general secretaries.

The authors complain that industrial action has “sought to respond to the consequences of the neoliberal restructuring of schools without addressing the causes: the ideology of neoliberalism itself.”

They continue: “There is a need to explicitly confront the corrosive nature of neoliberal ideology in the public education system.” By contrast, issues like pay and workload are seen as “narrow questions”.

Relations between the union and successive governments are presented as overwhelmingly hostile, with the authors claiming this is “a war that has lasted decades”.

The statements are at odds with the NEU’s public position, where it has urged the Government to return to the negotiating table and produce an above-inflation pay increase for teachers. The Department for Education insists its offer – a £1,000 one-off payment plus a 4.5 per cent pay rise – is “fair and reasonable”.

Critics have also noted the book’s use of Marxist language and concepts. Employment is “fundamentally exploitative” while teachers are “working class” warriors engaged in a “class war”.

Andrea Jenkyns, a former education secretary, condemned the NEU for promoting the “harmful ideologies of Mao, Lenin and Stalin”.

Gawain Little, one of the authors of Lessons in Organising and a member of the NEU’s national executive, took a selfie on a picket line on Thursday and declared his “solidarity” with teachers.

Mr Little has previously criticised the Conservatives as “greedy Tory b------s” and “vermin” who “can’t be trusted with education”.

He wrote the book with David Wilson – who has run NEU campaigns for over a decade – and Ellie Sharp, the former chair of a London NEU network. She is described as a “militant union troublemaker” and “socialist” on her Twitter profile.

Ben Bradley MP, who sits on the Education Select Committee, said: “If most teachers were told openly that they were being asked to wage war on the ‘exploitative capitalist class’ then they might feel differently about strikes.

“In my experience most of them are more interested in their pay, and in feeling that their work is more rewarding generally. Most teachers aren’t Marxist zealots.”

Alexander Stafford, another MP on the committee, said the NEU should stop wasting its money on ideological battles that “wouldn’t look out of place in East Germany”.

NEU response

An NEU spokesman said: “This is not an official National Education Union book. That said, we do need to have discussions about the future of education.

“It is precisely the lack of interest this Government has shown to education and those who teach in it that so many problems have arisen.

“Issues such as a lack of funding in our schools, worsening teacher pay and conditions and an unfit for purpose Ofsted inspection system are all leading to a vastly diminished and under-resourced education experience for children and young people.”