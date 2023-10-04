Republicans Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise launch House speakership bids

Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana announced Wednesday that they would seek to succeed Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the US House of Representatives, after the Californian was brutally removed by his own Republican party on Tuesday.

Jordan is chair of the powerful judiciary committee, while Scalise is the majority leader. Both had been named as potential successors to McCarthy, and they confirmed their intentions to run for the top House job a day after the speakership was declared vacant.

Pitching his candidacy in a “Dear Colleague” letter, Jordan pledged to unify his fractious conference, which has repeatedly stumbled under the weight of a razor-thin majority.

“We are at a critical crossroad in our nation’s history. Now is the time for our Republican conference to come together to keep our promises to Americans,” Jordan said. “No matter what we do, we must do it together as a conference. I respectfully ask for your support for speaker of the House of Representatives.”

But Scalise argued he had the experience needed to unite the conference, after serving as part of the House Republican leadership team for the past decade.

“I have a proven track record of bringing together the diverse array of viewpoints within our Conference to build consensus where others thought it impossible,” Scalise said in his own “Dear Colleague” letter. “We have an extremely talented Conference, and we all need to come together and pull in the same direction to get the country back on the right track.”

Weighing in on the speakership race, Joe Biden expressed concern over the “dysfunction” in the House and emphasized the importance of continuing funding to Ukraine, which has become a source of outrage among hard-right lawmakers.

Asked for his advice to the next House speaker, Biden laughed and said: “That’s above my pay grade.”

Jordan and Scalise are both hardline conservatives who may struggle to attract support from moderates – a fact not lost on observers after some on the hard right of the Republican conference chose to make McCarthy the first speaker ever removed by his own party.

Scalise’s hard-right views – which have even seen him linked to the former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke – and his personal health could pose challenges as he seeks the gavel. Scalise, 57, walks with a cane, having survived a shooting at congressional baseball practice in 2017. He is also in treatment for mutliple myeloma, an aggressive form of cancer. He has said the treatment is going well.

Tom Emmer of Minnesota, who was among names floated by Matt Gaetz, the leader of the effort against McCarthy, has already endorsed Scalise. At least three House Republicans – Jim Banks of Indiana, Mike Carey of Ohio and Darrell Issa of California – have come out in support of Jordan.

As Republicans weigh their options, hard-right lawmaker Andy Harris of Maryland suggested Byron Donalds as the next speaker, but it is unclear whether the Florida congressman will throw his hat in the ring. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, chair of the Republican study committee, was named as another potential candidate.

“I didn’t volunteer to do this,” Hern told reporters on Capitol Hill. “People have asked me about looking at an alternate choice. And so I’m going around talking about this issue with other groups of people and see if their votes are there.”

Two Republican congressmen and Fox News host Sean Hannity have pitched a different wildcard option: elect Donald Trump as speaker. The speaker does not have to be a member of Congress, though no speaker has ever filled the role without holding a seat. But House Republican rules say anyone indicted and facing two years or more of prison time cannot hold a leadership role, which would render Trump ineligible.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump, who is in New York for a trial involving allegations of massive fraud at his company, denied encouraging Gaetz to push for McCarthy’s removal.

In the Senate, the Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer, urged the next speaker to embrace bipartisanship, even though hard-right Republicans will probably feel emboldened following McCarthy’s ouster.

“You cannot allow a small band of [‘Make America Great Again’] extremists, which represent just a very small percentage of the views of the country, to tell the overwhelming majority of Americans what to do,” Schumer said in a floor speech on Wednesday. “Maga extremism is a poison that the House GOP has refused to confront for years, and until the mainstream House Republicans deal with this issue, chaos will continue.”

Within the House Republican conference, moderates from swing districts lamented the fall of McCarthy and the divisive speaker race to come. Mike Lawler, a Republican of New York who faces a difficult re-election campaign next year, blamed McCarthy’s ouster on House Democrats, who unanimously supported the motion to vacate the chair.

“You aligned yourself with Matt Gaetz to upend the institution and seek political gain in the process,” Lawler said in response to a statement from the House Democratic leader, Hakeem Jeffries. “You could have put the country first by refusing to partake in this fraud.”

But Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat of New York, fired back that Lawler should instead support Jeffries for speaker, given that the congressman represents a district that voted for Biden in 2020.

“You could also do the right thing, Lawler,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “A lot easier for you to vote your district than expecting me to vote for a man who wants to take my right to choose away.”