Harding hits 5 3s, scores 29; Weber St. beats N. Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- Jerrick Harding scored 29 points and Dusty Baker added 17, including a career-high tying five 3-pointers, to help Weber State beat Northern Arizona 87-55 on Saturday night.

Harding made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished 11-of-15 shooting. Ryan Richardson had 16 points and Zach Braxton scored 10 for Weber State (15-7, 8-2 Big Sky Conference). The Wildcats have won five in a row and eight of their last nine.

Harding scored 10 points, including two 3s, during a 19-3 run that made it 23-7 about nine minutes in and Weber State led by double figures the rest of the way. Baker hit a 3-pointer to spark a 16-0 spurt that pushed the lead to 41 points with four minutes to play.

Torry Johnson had 17 points, Karl Harris scored 11 and Corey Brown added 10 for Northern Arizona (4-20, 1-10). The Lumberjacks have lost three in a row and 10 of their last 11.

Weber State hit 13 3-pointers and shot 60 percent from the field.