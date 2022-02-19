Harding High finally earns a league championship as the Rams upset No. 9 Ardrey Kell

It took a while, but the Harding High Rams are finally conference tournament champions. The Rams upset Sweet 16 No. 9 Ardrey Kell 76-68 Friday to win the SoMECK title.

“We set out for this three years ago,” Rams’ Head Coach LJ Johnson said after the game. “It’s been in motion and been in the plans the whole time. We started off injured throughout the beginning of the year, but we started getting everybody back these last five or six games.”

The first half was back and forth. Ardrey Kell jumped out to a slim lead in the first quarter until point guard Evan Smith went down with an injury.

The game was tied at 31 at halftime, and stayed tight.

After a back-and-forth third quarter, the Rams created some space in the fourth, coming out scorching hot. Rams star Logan Blair knocked down crucial free throws late in the game to seal the win.

“It was a hard game offensively for me,” Blair said. “I was going to the rim early and I was trying to get a few shots up, they weren’t falling, but I just had to keep attacking.”

Knights coach Mike Craft was complementary of the way the Rams played, and has his sights set on the state playoffs.

“Harding played a great game,” Craft said. “They really shot the ball well. They might have had nine or ten 3s, and they got a lot in the fourth quarter. We just couldn’t recover. We had the ball down three and just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Three who made a difference

Logan Blair, Harding: Blair was unstoppable down low. He finished the game with 22 points, three of which were big free throws down the stretch to seal the win for the Rams. Despite being the center for the team at just 6-5, Blair made big man plays to get to the rim and finish.

Brock Rose, Ardrey Kell: Rose finished with 18 points after a tough first quarter. When Evan Smith went down with a leg injury, it was Rose who stepped up and led his team while Smith was recovering and trying to get back out on the floor.

Kendarion Thomas, Harding: Four 3-point baskets made is enough to make this list, but Thomas did much more than just shoot. He forced three Knight turnovers that led to run-outs for the Rams. His addition of 16 points was the icing on the cake.

What’s next

Both teams will wait and see where they will play next week in the state playoffs. Both teams will make it from this conference, as well as Myers Park.