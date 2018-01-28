Harding, Braxton lead Weber State past Idaho State 77-70

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) -- Jerrick Harding scored 22 points, Zach Braxton got his fourth double-double of the season and Weber State held off Idaho State for a 77-70 win Saturday night.

Braxton finished with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting and hauled in 12 rebounds. Ryan Richardson added 15 points, all from long range to help Weber State (13-7, 6-2 Big Sky Conference) pick up its third-straight win.

Idaho State (9-10, 4-4) trailed by as many as 13 points late in the first half but kept chipping away, getting a free throw in the second half from Novak Topalovic to trail by a point, 41-40, with 16 minutes left.

Weber State responded with one of Richardson's 3s to spark a 15-2 breakaway run and hung on from there.

Jared Stutzman led Idaho State with a career-high 31 points, including six 3-pointers, and Brandon Boyd added 13 points.