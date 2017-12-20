Harding has 26 as Weber State stops Pepperdine for 72-67 win

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Jerrick Harding scored 26 points as Weber State fought off a second-half rally to beat Pepperdine 72-67 on Tuesday night.

The victory kept Weber State (6-5) undefeated at home (5-0).

Harding was 11 of 18 from the floor. Ryan Richardson added 18 points, Zach Braxton contributed 14 with Michal Kozak grabbing 11 rebounds.

Weber State got off to a fast start and took a 43-27 advantage into the break. Pepperdine charged out in the second half, scoring nine unanswered points to close to 43-36. The Waves kept coming to take a 51-49 lead at the 12:41 mark after Matthew Atewe, who finished with 11 points, scored six straight.

Weber State took the lead for good when Harding hit a jumper and Richardson followed with a layup and a jump shot for a 59-54 advantage with 7:43 left.

Colbey Ross added 11 points with seven assists for Pepperdine (3-9).