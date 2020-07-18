Hardide plc (LON:HDD) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

One thing we could say about the analysts on Hardide plc (LON:HDD) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the twin analysts covering Hardide, is for revenues of UK£4.7m in 2020, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 18% reduction in Hardide's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 13% from last year to UK£0.022. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of UK£5.9m and UK£0.017 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 18% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 17% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 6.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that Hardide's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our aggregation of analyst estimates suggests that Hardide revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on Hardide, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

