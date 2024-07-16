'The hardest thing I'll do' - stalwart Kerr departs Dundee

Long-serving defender Cammy Kerr has done the "hardest thing" in his career by leaving his boyhood heroes Dundee.

Kerr, who has joined Queen's Park on a one-year deal, had been with Dundee for two decades, rising through the youth ranks to make his first-team debut in January 2014.

He departs at age 28 have played 272 games for the club, winning the Championship title in 2014 and 2023 and Premiership play-off three years ago.

Kerr said: "I'd just like to thank everyone at Dundee for an amazing time, an unforgettable time.

"It's been something that's been part of my life since I was five years of age. Growing up, all I wanted to do was play for Dundee.

"I've been incredibly lucky to get to do that for so long. It's extremely hard to say how I feel but leaving this club is the hardest thing I'm going to do in my career."

Kerr had a testimonial game in November before spending the second half of last season on loan at Inverness.

"Cammy has been a tremendous servant to Dundee Football Club and he has given so much to the club," Dundee said.

"Cammy, we wish you all the very best for the next chapter in your career."