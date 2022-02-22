Cicely Tyson, Will Smith, and Jemele Hill Score Early Wins at This Year's NAACP Image Awards

Njera Perkins
·17 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cicely Tyson attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cicely Tyson attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)


The 2022 NAACP Image Awards winners are slowly rolling in! The organization - whose ceremony is recognized as the "nation's preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective" - announced this year's nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Jan. 18 via Twitter and Instagram Live with Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe.

Ahead of the televised show, the NAACP Image Awards announced the winners for individuals in the literary and podcast categories on Feb. 21. Among the honored were the late Cicely Tyson, Will Smith, Tabitha Brown, Stacey Abrams, and Jemele Hill.

Leading the pack of nominees across television and film are Netflix's "The Harder They Fall" and HBO's "Insecure," both tied for a whopping 12 nominations in their respective categories. Other notable films and TV shows nominated include "Judas and the Black Messiah," "King Richard," "Respect," "Black-ish," "Pose," "Harlem," "Run the World," and "All American." Will Smith and Denzel Washington both earned two nominations apiece for "King Richard" and "The Tragedy of Macbeth," respectively. Other actors with multiple nominations include LaKeith Stanfield, Regina Hall, William Jackson Harper, and Natasha Rothwell.

For music, H.E.R. - who's the most-nominated musician this year - leads the categories with six nominations total. Trailing closely behind her with four nominations each are Chlöe, Drake, Jazmine Sullivan, and Silk Sonic. Entertainer of the year has a stacked group of nominees with Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, and Tiffany Haddish all in the running to take home the award.

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards televised event will air live on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET. Keep reading for the complete list of nominees.

Related: Issa Rae Won Her First NAACP Image Award, and She Started Off by Thanking Tracee Ellis Ross

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Jennifer Hudson
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
"King Richard" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
"Respect" (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
"The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington - "The Tragedy of Macbeth" (Apple TV+ / A24)
Jonathan Majors - "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
LaKeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mahershala Ali - "Swan Song" (Apple TV+)
Will Smith - "King Richard" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)
Halle Berry - "Bruised" (Netflix)
Jennifer Hudson - "Respect" (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
Tessa Thompson - "Passing" (Netflix)
Zendaya - "Malcolm & Marie" (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith - "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Delroy Lindo - "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
Idris Elba - "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
LaKeith Stanfield - "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis - "King Richard" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Audra McDonald - "Respect" (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
Danielle Deadwyler - "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
Dominique Fishback - "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Regina King - "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

"American Skin" (Vertical Entertainment)
"Bruised" (Netflix)
"CODA" (Apple TV+)
"Test Pattern" (Kino Lorber)
"The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain" (RedBird Entertainment)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

"7 Prisoners" (Netflix)
"African America" (Netflix)
"Eyimofe" (This Is My Desire) (Janus Films)
"Flee" (Neon / Participant)
"The Gravedigger's Wife" (Orange Studio)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)
Danny Boyd Jr. - "Bruised" (Netflix)
Jalon Christian - "A Journal For Jordan" (Columbia Pictures)
Lonnie Chavis - "The Water Man" (RLJE Films)
Sheila Atim - "Bruised" (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

"Coming 2 America" (Paramount Releasing/Amazon Studios)
"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
"King Richard" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
"Respect" (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
"The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

"Encanto" (Walt Disney Studios)
"Luca" (Walt Disney Studios)
"Raya and the Last Dragon" (Walt Disney Studios)
"Sing 2" (Universal Pictures)
"Vivo" (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

Andre Braugher - "Spirit Untamed" (Universal Pictures)
Awkwafina - "Raya and the Last Dragon" (Walt Disney Studios)
Brian Tyree Henry - "Vivo" (Netflix)
Eric André - "Sing 2" (Universal Pictures)
Letitia Wright - "Sing 2" (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

"Aurinko in Adagio" (Universal Pictures)
"Blackout" (Netflix)
"The Ice Cream Stop" (Walt Disney Studios)
"These Final Hours" (Universal Pictures)
"When the Sun Sets" (Lakutshon' Ilanga) (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

"Blush" (Apple TV+)
"Robin Robin" (Netflix)
"She Dreams at Sunrise" (Tribeca Studios, Procter & Gamble)
"Twenty Something" (Pixar Animation Studios)
"Us Again" (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson - "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)
Jamila Wignot - "Ailey" (Neon)
Jeymes Samuel - "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
Liesl Tommy - "Respect" (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
Rebecca Hall - "Passing" (Netflix)

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Black-ish" (ABC)
"Harlem" (Amazon Studios)
"Insecure" (HBO)
"Run the World" (Starz)
"The Upshaws" (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish" (ABC)
Cedric the Entertainer - "The Neighborhood" (CBS)
Don Cheadle - "Black Monday" (Showtime)
Elisha "EJ" Williams - "The Wonder Years" (ABC)
Jay Ellis - "Insecure" (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae - "Insecure" (HBO)
Loretta Devine - "Family Reunion" (Netflix)
Regina Hall - "Black Monday" (Showtime)
Tracee Ellis Ross - "Black-ish" (ABC)
Yvonne Orji - "Insecure" (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)
Deon Cole - "Black-ish" (ABC)
Kenan Thompson - "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Kendrick Sampson - "Insecure" (HBO)
Laurence Fishburne - "Black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales - "Insecure" (HBO)
Jenifer Lewis - "Black-ish" (ABC)
Marsai Martin - "Black-ish" (ABC)
Natasha Rothwell - "Insecure" (HBO)
Wanda Sykes - "The Upshaws" (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

"9-1-1" (FOX)
"All American" (The CW)
"Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)
"Pose" (FX Network)
"Queen Sugar" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter - "Pose" (FX Network)
Damson Idris - "Snowfall" (FX Network)
Forest Whitaker - "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)
Kofi Siriboe - "Queen Sugar" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett - "9-1-1" (FOX)
Dawn-Lyen Gardner - "Queen Sugar" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Octavia Spencer - "Truth Be Told" (Apple TV+)
Queen Latifah - "The Equalizer" (CBS)
Rutina Wesley - "Queen Sugar" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert - "The Chi" (Showtime)
Cliff "Method Man" Smith - "Power Book II: Ghost" (Starz)
Daniel Ezra - "All American" (The CW)
Giancarlo Esposito - "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)
Joe Morton - "Our Kind of People" (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard - "See" (Apple TV+)
Bianca Lawson - "Queen Sugar" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Chandra Wilson - "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)
Mary J. Blige - "Power Book II: Ghost" (Starz)
Susan Kelechi Watson - "This Is Us" (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

"Colin in Black & White" - (Netflix)
"Genius: Aretha" - (National Geographic)
"Love Life" - (HBO Max)
"Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" - (Lifetime)
"The Underground Railroad" - (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie - "Solos" (Amazon Studios)
Jaden Michael - "Colin in Black & White" (Netflix)
Kevin Hart - "True Story" (Netflix)
Wesley Snipes - "True Story" (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper - "Love Life" (HBO Max)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel - "Clickbait" (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo - "Genius: Aretha" (National Geographic)
Danielle Brooks - "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" (Lifetime)
Jodie Turner-Smith - "Anne Boleyn" (AMC+)
Taraji P. Henson - "Annie Live!" (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance - "Genius: Aretha" (National Geographic)
Keith David - "Black as Night" (Amazon Studios)
Tituss Burgess - "Annie Live!" (NBC)
Will Catlett - "True Story" (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper - "The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose - "Maid" (Netflix)
Natasha Rothwell - "The White Lotus" (HBO)
Pauletta Washington - "Genius: Aretha" (National Geographic)
Regina Hall - "Nine Perfect Strangers" (Hulu)
Sheila Atim - "The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

"Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre" (NBC)
"NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt" (NBC)
"Soul of a Nation" (ABC)
"The Reidout" (MSNBC)
"Unsung" (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

"Desus & Mero" (Showtime)
"Hart to Heart" (Peacock)
"Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch)
"Tamron Hall" (Syndicated)
"The Real" (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

"Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC)
"Iyanla: Fix My Life" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
"Sweet Life: Los Angeles" (HBO Max)
"The Voice" (NBC)
"Wild 'n Out" (VH1)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

"A Black Lady Sketch Show" (HBO)
"BET Awards 2021" (BET)
"Dave Chappelle: The Closer" (Netflix)
"Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3" (Amazon Studios)
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children's Program

"Ada Twist, Scientist" (Netflix)
"Family Reunion" (Netflix)
"Karma's World" (Netflix)
"Raven's Home" (Disney Channel)
"Waffles + Mochi" (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alayah "Lay Lay" High - "That Girl Lay Lay" (Nickelodeon)
Celina Smith - "Annie Live!" (NBC)
Elisha "EJ" Williams - "The Wonder Years" (ABC)
Eris Baker - "This Is Us" (NBC)
Miles Brown - "Black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Joy Reid - "The Reidout" (MSNBC)
Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez - "Desus & Mero" (Showtime)
Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins - "The Real" (Syndicated)
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith - "Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch)
LeBron James - "The Shop: Uninterrupted" (HBO)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro - "America's Funniest Home Videos" (ABC)
Amber Ruffin - "The Amber Ruffin Show" (Peacock)
Cedric the Entertainer - "73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" (CBS)
Iyanla Vanzant - Iyanla: "Fix My Life" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Trevor Noah - "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Alani "La La" Anthony - "The Chi" (Showtime)
Christina Elmore - "Insecure" (HBO)
Daniel Kaluuya - "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Erika Alexander - "Run the World" (Starz)
Maya Rudolph - "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding Animated Series

"Big Mouth" (Netflix)
"Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz" (Kweli TV)
"Super Sema" (YouTube Originals)
"We the People" (Netflix)
"Yasuke" (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett - "Malika: The Lion Queen" (FOX)
Billy Porter - "Fairfax" (Amazon Studios)
Chris "Ludacris" Bridges - "Karma's World" (Netflix)
Cree Summer - "Rugrats" (Nickelodeon)
Keke Palmer - "Big Mouth" (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama

"Between the Scenes - The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
"Dark Humor" (Comedy Central / YouTube)
"Della Mae" (AspireTV)
"The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator" (Disney+)
"Two Sides: Unfaithful" (Snapchat)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special - Reality/Nonfiction

"Life by the Horns" (Snapchat)
"Memory Builds the Monument" (Fifth Ward CRC)
"Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films" (BET)
"Through Our Eyes: Shelter" (HBO Max)
"Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day" (Paramount+)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams - "Colin in Black & White" (Netflix)
Cierra Glaude - "Queen Sugar" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Deborah Riley Draper - "The Legacy of Black Wall Street" (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Halcyon Person - "Karma's World" (Netflix)
Quyen Tran - "Maid" (Netflix)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

Cynthia Erivo - "Ch. 1 Vs. 1" (Verve Records / UMG Recordings)
Jimmie Allen - "Bettie James Gold Edition" (BBR Music Group)
Saweetie - "Best Friend" feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)
Tems - "If Orange Was a Place" (RCA Records / Since '93)
Zoe Wees - "Girls Like Us" (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton - "Love Is the New Black" (My Music Box LLC / BMG)
Drake - "Way 2 Sexy" (Republic Records)
Giveon - "Heartbreak Anniversary" (Epic Records)
J. Cole - "The Off-Season" (Dreamville / Roc Nation)
Lil Nas X - "Montero" (Call Me by Your Name) (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R. - "Back of My Mind" (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"" (Dreamville / Interscope Records)
Beyoncé - "Be Alive" (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Chlöe - "Have Mercy" (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Jazmine Sullivan - "Heaux Tales" (RCA Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

"Anthems & Glory" - Todd Dulaney (MNRK Music Group)
"Believe For It" - CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)
"Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A." - Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music (Life Room Label LLC / K Approved Enterprises. Inc.)
"Overcomer" - Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)
"Power" - Jason McGee & The Choir (My Block, Inc.)

Outstanding International Song

"Essence" - Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)
"Peru" - Fireboy DML (YBNL Nation / Empire)
"Somebody's Son" - Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy (Motown)
"Touch It" - KiDi (Lynx Entertainment / MadeInENY / Empire)
"Understand" - Omah Lay (The KeyQaad / Sire Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)
"Essence" - Wizkid feat. Tems (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)
"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
"Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Outstanding Album

"An Evening With Silk Sonic" - Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)
"Back of My Mind" - H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)
"Certified Lover Boy" - Drake (Republic Records)
"Heaux Tales" - Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)
"When It's All Said and Done… Take Time" - Giveon (Epic Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

"Coming 2 America" (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell (Def Jam Recordings)
"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Mark Isham and Craig Harris (WaterTower Music)
"Respect" (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray (Epic Records)
"The Harder They Fall" (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) - JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel (Geneva Club / Roc Nation Records, LLC)
"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Music from the Motion Picture) - Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren "E" Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown (Warner Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

"Believe For It" - CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)
"Help Me" - Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas (Tillymann Music Group)
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" - H.E.R. and Tauren Wells (RCA Records / Sony Music)
"Overcome 2021" - Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul / RCA Records )
"Time For Reparations" - Sounds of Blackness (Sounds of Blackness / Atomic K Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

"Forever…Jaz" - Jazmin Ghent (Independent Artist)
"Love Languages" - Nathan Mitchell (ENM Music Group)
"Somewhere Different" - Brandee Younger (Impulse! Records)
"Sounds From the Ancestors" - Kenny Garrett (Mack Avenue Music Group)
"The Magic of Now" - Orrin Evans (Smoke Sessions Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

"Dear Love" - Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force (Empress Legacy Records)
"Generations" - The Baylor Project (Be a Light)
"Ledisi Sings Nina" - Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment / BMG)
"Let There Be Love" - Freda Payne (Alain Franke Records)
"SALSWING!" - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (Rubén Blades Productions)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

"Damage" - H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)
"Be Alive" - Beyoncé (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
"Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)
"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)
"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)
"Industry Baby" - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow (Columbia Records)
"My Life (with 21 Savage and Morray)" - J. Cole (Dreamville / Roc Nation)
"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake (Republic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson - "Superstar" (My Music Box LLC / BMG)
Chlöe x Halle - "Georgia on My Mind" (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. - "Girl Like Me" (RCA Records)
Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton - "Complicated (Remix)" (SheSangz Music, Inc. / BMG)
Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open" (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, and Latto - "Go Crazy (Remix)" (RCA Records)
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More" (RCA Records / Kemosabe Records)
Drake feat. Future and Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy" (Republic Records)
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown - "Come Through" (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)
Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe - "Fye Fye" (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

"Attica" (Showtime)
"Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power" (Greenwich Entertainment)
"My Name Is Pauli Murray" (Amazon Studios in association with Participant)
"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)
"Tina" (HBO Documentary Films)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

"1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything" (Apple TV+)
"American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free" (PBS)
"Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali" (Netflix)
"High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America" (Netflix)
"Insecure Documentary" (HBO)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ashley Nicole Black - "Ted Lasso" - "Do the Right-est Thing" (Apple TV+)
Issa Rae - "Insecure" - "Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!" (HBO)
Leann Bowen - "Ted Lasso" - "Lavender" (Apple TV+)
Maya Erskine - "Pen15" - "Blue in Green" (Hulu)
Temi Wilkey - "Sex Education" - "Episode #3.6" (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire - "Evil" - "C Is For Cop" (Paramount+)
Davita Scarlett - "The Good Fight" - "And the Firm Had Two Partners…" (Paramount+)
Malcolm Spellman - "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" - "New World Order" (Disney+)
Nkechi Okoro Carroll - "All American" - "Homecoming" (The CW)
Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy - "Pose" - "Series Finale" (FX Network)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams - "Salt-N-Pepa" (Lifetime Movie Network)
Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa - "Madres" (Amazon Studios)
Monique N. Matthew - "A Holiday in Harlem" (Hallmark Channel)
Sameer Gardezi - "Hot Mess Holiday" (Comedy Central)
Sherman Payne - "Black as Night" (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris - "Zola" (A24)
Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin - "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas - "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Virgil Williams - "A Journal For Jordan" (Columbia Pictures)
Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele - "Candyman" (Universal Pictures)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle - "South Side" - "Tornado" (HBO Max)
Melina Matsoukas - "Insecure" - "Reunited, Okay?!" (HBO)
Neema Barnette - "Harlem" - "Once Upon a Time in Harlem" (Amazon Studios)
Prentice Penny - "Insecure" - "Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!" (HBO)
Tiffany Johnson - "Black Monday" - "Eight!" (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Anthony Hemingway - "Genius: Aretha" - "Respect" (National Geographic)
Barry Jenkins - "The Underground Railroad" - "Indiana Winter" (Amazon Studios)
Carl Seaton - "Snowfall" - "Fight or Flight" (FX Network)
Carl Seaton - "Godfather of Harlem" - "The Bonanno Split" (EPIX)
Hanelle Culpepper - "True Story" - "Like Cain Did Abel" (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Jaffar Mahmood - "Hot Mess Holiday" (Comedy Central)
Kenny Leon - "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" (Lifetime)
Mario Van Peebles - "Salt-N-Pepa" (Lifetime)
Maritte Lee Go - "Black as Night" (Amazon Studios)
Veronica Rodriguez - "Let's Get Merried" (VH1)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington - "A Journal For Jordan" (Columbia Pictures)
Jeymes Samuel - "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Tick, Tick... Boom!" (Netflix)
Reinaldo Marcus Green - "King Richard" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Shaka King - "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Andre Gaines - "The One and Only Dick Gregory" (Showtime)
Dawn Porter - "Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer" (National Geographic)
Sam Pollard - "MLK/FBI" (IFC Films)
Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren - "Black and Missing" (HBO)
Spike Lee - "NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½" (HBO Max)

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

WINNER: "Long Division" - Kiese Laymon (Simon & Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

WINNER: "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" - Nikole Hannah-Jones (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

WINNER: "Just as I Am" - Cicely Tyson (Amistad)

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

WINNER: "Will" - Will Smith (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

WINNER: "Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business)" - Tabitha Brown (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

WINNER: "Perfect Black" - Crystal Wilkinson (University Press of Kentucky)

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

WINNER: "Stacey's Extraordinary Words" - Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins)

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

WINNER: "Ace of Spades" - Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (Feiwel & Friends / Macmillan)

PODCAST CATEGORIES

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

WINNER: "Blindspot: Tulsa Burning"

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

WINNER: "Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley"

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

WINNER: "Jemele Hill Is Unbothered"

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

WINNER: "Jemele Hill Is Unbothered"

YOUTH ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Channing Hill, NAACP Chapter President of Howard University

SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

@Euniquejg - Eunique Jones Gibson
@KevOnStage - Kevin Fredericks
@Laronhinesofficial - Laron Hines
@_Lyneezy - Lanae Vanee
@Terrellgrice - Terrell Grice

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • McDavid puts up three points as Edmonton Oilers double up Winnipeg Jets 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Connor McDavid is back atop the NHL scoring race after putting up a goal and two assists Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2, extending their win streak to five straight. McDavid has 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) on the season, two ahead of teammate Leon Draisatl, who picked up one assist against the Jets. Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also had goals for Edmonton (28-18-3) while Tyson Barrie contributed a pair of assists. Winnipeg (22-19-8) sc

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins power past Avalanche, 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak's scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists. “I think that was the best game of this year if you're talking full game, 60

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Germany's Nolte wins Olympic women's bobsleigh gold, Canada's de Bruin 5th

    A poor start in her third run was enough to distance Christine de Bruin from the lead pack and eventually leave the Canadian and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski off the medal podium in Olympic bobsleigh on Saturday. They rebounded with a quicker start in the fourth and final run but recorded a slower finish, placing fifth in a combined time of four minutes 6.37 seconds in the two-woman event at Yanqing National Sliding Centre. "I'm just really proud of us. This experience really shows we're a stron

  • Rodgers offers thanks on social media amid uncertain future

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thanked current and former teammates and coaches in an Instagram message posted amid speculation about the reigning NFL MVP’s future. Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The four-time MVP said at the time that he hadn't ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesti

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • ‘Something very memorable’: Scottie Barnes on Clutch Challenge debacle

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses the Clutch Challenge gaffe at NBA All-Star Weekend, Toronto’s solid stretch of play heading into the break, Fred VanVleet and more.

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —