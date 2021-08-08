Will Work Harder And Bring Joy to India Again in Paris: Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medallist Bajrang Punia

Wrestler Bajrang Punia was carrying a knee injury at the 2020 Tokyo Games but the burning desire of winning an Olympic medal trumped the pain as he overcame physical and mental challenges to fulfill his dream. On Saturday, he defeated his world championship conquerer Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 to win bronze and became the sixth Indian wrestler in history to win an Olympic medal.

A day after the triumph, a tired, exhausted Bajrang took some time out to interact with the media where he spoke at length on various aspects of his Olympic journey.

Excerpts

On not winning Olympic gold

I am not happy that I wasn’t not able to deliver the performance I wanted to because of injury. I will work harder and will try to bring joy to the nation again in Paris (Olympics).

On injury management during the bouts

I did what my doctors and physios advised. Every athlete hopes to remain fit and injury-free during Olympics. I used to keep exercising to return to fitness. I stopped sleeping in the afternoon to work on my fitness.

On medals expectations from wrestling

We were also hoping that wrestlers will bring 3-4 medals from Tokyo. (But) Unfortunately one of our medals was lost in the last 10 seconds (Deepak Punia’s bronze medal bout).

On why he chose to strap his leg for the opening bout and then not for the bronze medal match

I don’t feel comfortable being strapped. I feel like I’m trapped. But I trust doctors and physios who know more about injury (management). So I strapped myself for the first bout. But for the semis, I requested them to let me fight without it. I gave my all in the bronze medal match.

On his decision to skip a ranking event in Poland and then taking part in a tournament in Russia that resulted in knee injury

Injuries can happen during training as well. There are more chances of getting injured during training than tournament. You never know.

On lessons learnt from his maiden Olympics

Olympics is a huge event. You don’t get second chances. Championships happen every other year. For Olympics, you have to wait for four years. You learn something from each tournament. I learned that you have to keep your mind free and not take pressure.

On how his parents consoled him

I didn’t want to let my parents know about the injury but they found out anyway. My mother said she was only focused on my injury and not on the bout. Told her I will do better tomorrow (bronze medal match).

On supporting those who didn’t win

I would request my countrymen to show more appreciation towards those who didn’t win medal so that they are encouraged to do better in future:

On losing semi-final bout

Nobody gets affected more than an athlete (by defeat). I slept only for 2-3 hours (on Friday night).

On what how facilities have changed for athletes over the years

A lot has changed. The wrestling federation and SAI have helped the athletes a lot. You can see that from the number of medals we won in Tokyo (seven). This isn’t just the work of athlete alone. All contribute – be it the Sports Minister, SAI TOPS etc,.

I would like to thank Wrestling Federation of India for how they have managed everything. Wrestling requires a lot of hard work. Everybody now expects medal from it at Olympics. I am sure our wrestlers will bring 3-4 medals in 2024 Olympics.

